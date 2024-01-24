Monsters and I'm from Cleveland Collaborate on T-Shirt Giveaway for Saturday Night

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters continue the longest homestand in franchise history with Pride Night on Wednesday, January 24, at 7:00 p.m. against the Toronto Marlies before welcoming the Hartford Wolf Pack for Blood Donor Awareness Night on Friday, January 26, and Cleveland Rocks Night on Saturday, January 27, with both puck drops set for 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24 - Pride Night

The Monsters will welcome the LGBTQ+ community and their allies to celebrate the team's fourth annual Pride Night. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's curtain wall will light up in the colors of the Pride Flag along with Pride inclusions in the Power Portal and throughout the inside of the arena.

On the ice, the Monsters and Marlies will use Pride pucks during warmups which will then be available to purchase through DASH in addition to sporting Pride Tape on their hockey sticks. Proceeds from the puck sales as well as Monsters Community Foundation auctions will benefit TransOhio whose mission is to serve the Ohio transgender and ally communities by providing services, education, support, and advocacy, which promotes and improves the health, safety and life experience of the Ohio transgender individual and community. Additionally, the night's 50/50 raffle will benefit PLEXUS and tickets available both in person and online here. Plexus connects the LGBTQ and allied businesses community with networking, professional development, and business resources. As the only LGBTQ business and professional organization in the region, they are more than a chamber of commerce; Plexus is a unique and influential network.

Dr. Lady J will join the night for the ceremonial puck drop and be welcomed as a guest host for the game. Dr. Lady J is a non-binary trans woman who holds a doctorate in Musicology from Case Western Reserve University and is the world's first drag queen with a PhD dissertation on drag history. The Monsters will also host guests from Colors+, Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN), Margie's Hope, Out In Tech and Shinn Law Firm as the spotlighted organizations.

Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will offer the Monsters Pride Collection as the Item of the Game including a T-shirt, hoodie, and puck that will be available while supplies last. The Monsters Pride Collection will benefit the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, whose mission is to enrich the lives of the diverse LGBTQ+ community through advocacy, support, education, and celebration.

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District will be present on the concourse as a participating partner of the night in alignment with NEORSD's diversity, equity and inclusion outreach.

Friday, January 26 - Blood Donor Awareness Night

On Friday night, the Monsters will team up with the American Red Cross and Kathleen Vogelhuber to present Blood Donor Awareness Night in partnership with truenorth. The cause was spearheaded by Kathleen, who is the wife of Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber, after witnessing her brother's life saved due to blood transfusions. In addition to raising awareness on the importance of donating throughout the night, the Monsters will also be hosting a Blood Drive at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, February 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Appointments to give blood and receive a special edition Monsters t-shirt can be made here.

In conjunction with the night, truenorth Convenience Stores will donate $150 per save to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to support student visionaries of the year.

Friday's game is another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials along with Hockey for Heroes presented by Master Printing + Mailing. Every Friday night through Hockey for Heroes, local veterans will be honored during the game and get a chance to meet with a Monsters player at the end of the night.

Fans are also encouraged to join the Monsters for their Clothing Drive in partnership with Goodwill on Friday night. Bins will be located at each entrance to collect new or gently used clothing that will be redistributed to people in need across Northeast Ohio. In addition to the 26th, the Clothing Drive will run on Friday, February 2.

Saturday, January 27 - Cleveland Rocks Night featuring I'm From Cleveland T-Shirt Giveaway courtesy of Medical Mutual (first 7,500 fans)

The Monsters fan-favorite Cleveland Rocks Night returns on Saturday with a special collaboration between the team and I'm From Cleveland for a T-Shirt giveaway courtesy of Medical Mutual to the first 7,500 fans.

I'm From Cleveland is a media outlet and social media sensation that provides timely updates about all things Cleveland culture. Established in 2010 with deep roots in the local hip-hop scene, IFC has partnered with & received support from all of the city's iconic artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Bone Thugs, Kid Cudi, Chip Tha Ripper, & many more. Over the years, I'm From Cleveland has broadened it's objective to provide updates in not only music, but also general lifestyle, sports, events, and it's own clothing line.

Local influencers will join I'm From Cleveland founder E-V for a pregame party in the Budweiser Brewhouse. E-V is also an Electronic Dance Music Artist and Hybrid DJ who blurs the lines between Dance and Hip-Hop. He has been nationally recognized, and featured on both MTV and BET for his renowned mixtapes while also receiving multiple awards. In addition to the pregame party, E-V will take over the DJ booth to entertain fans in attendance on Saturday night.

As part of a season-long intitiative, Saturday will bring another Carson's Crew where members from The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio attend the game as special guests of Carson Meyer. Meyer's guests will join Cave Crew wishing the players luck as they enter the ice, enjoy the game and take part in a meet-and-greet with Meyer after the game.

