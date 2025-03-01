Unsung Heroes Shine as Chiefs Dominate Wild Before Sell-Out Crowd

Spokane Chiefs' Smyth Rebman on game night

Spokane, Wash. - The Chiefs returned to home ice on Friday night to face the Wenatchee Wild for the final time this regular season. An incredible sellout crowd of over 10,200 fans were on hand with more than 5,000 students, families, parents, and staff in attendance from 68 schools in the Inland Northwest, as part of Shriners Children's School Night. Before the game was the very special Drop The Mitts For Shriners Children's Charity Hockey Game, with fundraising elements including an auction on the main concourse. Friday night also kicked off the Spokane Chiefs Parents' Weekend with families and parents of many Chiefs players in attendance.

The Wild were first on the board, scoring their first shot of the game to open the game at 7:14 thanks to Brendan Dunphy. The Chiefs would not look back, scoring five unanswered goals to win.

Chase Harrington scored later in the first period, netting his 18th of the season at 14:19. Cristall and Martin provided the assists.

In the second period it was rookie Brody Gillespie scoring his 6th career goal with a spectacular finish. Gillespie snagged the puck out of the air, dropped it to the ice, and sniped the back of the net.

Fellow rookie Mathis Preston followed suit with another powerful finish. Preston seized the puck and fired it before the goaltender could react for his 21st of the season at 3:09 of the third.

Smyth Rebman was next on the board and was fired up after scoring his first goal since coming back from a lengthy injury layoff. Will McIsaac and Cameron Parr clocked the assists on Rebman's 12th of the season.

Spokane scored their lone power play goal of the game at 14:25 of the third behind the captain, Berkly Catton. With the goal in Friday's game, Catton reached the century mark for the second straight season, tallying 35 goals and 65 assists in just 49 games played so far this season.

Brody Gillespie (1G, 1A), Smyth Rebman (1G, 1A), and Will McIsaac (1G, 1A) earned the three stars of the game, each recording two points on the night. Andrew Cristall also provided two assists, while a total of 11 Spokane skaters made the scoresheet. Dawson Cowan picked up another win, making 16 saves. The Chiefs ran away from the Wild in the third period, scoring three goals on 11 shots while allowing just two shots on goal for the visitors.

Spokane will welcome I90 rival Seattle to a rowdy Spokane Arena on Saturday night for the Numerica Hockey Skate Bank Giveaway at 6 PM. The first 2,000 fans will receive a special hockey skate piggy bank courtesy of Numerica. Make sure to arrive early for the WinterBrewBash event at The Market from 3-5 PM.

