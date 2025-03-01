Paw Patrol Comes to InnovationPlex as Broncos Host Raiders

March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - A busy Saturday night at InnovationPlex when the Swift Current Broncos (30-25-1-1) host the Prince Albert Raiders (33-20-4-1) with plenty of East Division points hang in the balance.

Swift Current looks for back-to-back wins at home after Friday's overtime win against the Moose Jaw Warriors while the Raiders who continue to lead the East Division standings are wanting redemption after a regulation loss at home to the Edmonton Oil Kings 7-4 at the Art Hauser Centre.

Tonight is RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Nights for Children's Miracle Network is a special initiative in partnership with Paramount Global, the parent company of Nickelodeon. The program has raised nearly $300,000 to support local children's hospital foundations across Western Canada, benefiting organizations like BC Children's Hospital, Stollery Children's Hospital, Alberta Children's Hospital, Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, and the Children's Hospital of Manitoba.

The Broncos will take to the ice in special edition Paw Patrol-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off online, with all proceeds supporting the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation.

You can catch tonight's game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 and puck-drop is set for 7 PM.

2024-25 Regular Season: 30-25-1-1 Home: 19-10-1-0 Away: 11-14-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 13-9-1-0 Home: 7-3-1-0 Away: 6-5-0-0

LAST GAME 3-2 OTW vs Warriors: Luke Mistelbacher scored the game tying goal 8.8 seconds left in the second period and the game-winner 52 seconds into overtime for his 3rd overtime winning goal against the Moose Jaw Warriors in part of the Broncos 3-2 triumph over the Warriors. Captain Clarke Caswell had a pair of assists in the win while Joey Rocha made 24 saves for his 12th win of the season.

VS. RAIDERS: This is the eighth and final meeting between the Broncos and Raiders this season. Prince Albert took the most recent match-up at the Art Hauser Centre 6-1 over the Broncos on February 14. Since 1996 the Broncos are 107-65-12-10 with five ties and at home against the Raiders are 58-27-2-7 (one ties). Clarke Caswell leads the Broncos in scoring against Prince Albert this season with 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists).

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

September 27/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 SC) October 25/2023 - at Swift Current (3-2 SC)

November 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (9-4 SC) October 28/2023 - at Prince Albert (4-2 PA)

November 29/2024 - at Swift Current (6-5 PA) December 1/2023 - at Swift Current (4-3 SO PA)

December 27/2024 - at Prince Albert (2-1 PA) March 1/2024 - at Prince Albert (4-2 SC)

December 28/2024 - at Swift Current (7-5 PA)

January 17/2025 - at Prince Albert (7-1 PA)

February 14/2025 - at Prince Albert (6-1 PA)

March 1/2025 - at Swift Current

