Mistelbacher's Two-Goal Night Gives Broncos OT Win Over Warriors

March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Luke Mistelbacher scored the overtime winner 52 seconds in to help propel the Swift Current Broncos to a 3-2 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors Friday night.

The Broncos would get on the board in the first period thanks to Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK) snapping a 24-goal goal-less drought for Swift Current to take a 1-0 lead. William Morin (Boden, SWE) & Daxon Yerex (Oak Bluff, MB) would contribute to Gabriel's 8th of the season.

Moose Jaw would be hungry for a goal at 5:14 when Owen Berge would re-direct the game-tying goal then the Warriors would get their first lead of the game at 9:02 as a Moose Jaw power play concluded, Ethan Hughes would have his 6th of the season for the lead. It would take some time but late in the period with just 8.8 seconds left, Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) would finish off his 37th of the season from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) to send a shot in the arm for the Broncos heading to the third period.

Both teams would run into hot goaltending from Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) and Matthew Hutchinson in the third forcing overtime where the Broncos wasted little time finishing the game off with Mistelbacher's 38th of the season from Caswell capping off the night.

With the win the Broncos cracked the 30 win plateau at (30-25-1-1) and nine points back of Prince Albert for first in the East Division. The Broncos will try to move closer to that point Saturday night at home when Prince Albert comes to town.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.