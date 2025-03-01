Preview: Americans at Wild - March 1, 2025

March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from a 2-1 deficit through two periods to pick up a 3-2 overtime win against Vancouver last night. Jackson Smith scored the overtime winner while Jake Sloan scored the other two goals, putting him at 99 for his career. Lukas Matecha made 31 saves in the win.

VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the seventh of eight meetings between the Americans and Wild. Each team has won three games so far, and interestingly enough, the road team has won all six meetings. The two teams last met January 19 in Wenatchee, a 3-2 Americans win. The season series wraps up a week from tonight when the Wild visit the Toyota Center.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Jake Sloan (27-39-66) Evan Friesen (24-28-52)

Max Curran (19-43-62) Miles Cooper (21-29-50)

Brandon Whynott (23-29-52) Reid Andresen (6-39-45)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Power Play - 16.2% (32-for-198) Power Play - 22.6% (54-for-239)

Penalty Kill - 78.7% (170-for-216) Penalty Kill - 80.5% (190-for-236)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.