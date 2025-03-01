Preview: Americans at Wild - March 1, 2025
March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from a 2-1 deficit through two periods to pick up a 3-2 overtime win against Vancouver last night. Jackson Smith scored the overtime winner while Jake Sloan scored the other two goals, putting him at 99 for his career. Lukas Matecha made 31 saves in the win.
VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the seventh of eight meetings between the Americans and Wild. Each team has won three games so far, and interestingly enough, the road team has won all six meetings. The two teams last met January 19 in Wenatchee, a 3-2 Americans win. The season series wraps up a week from tonight when the Wild visit the Toyota Center.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
Jake Sloan (27-39-66) Evan Friesen (24-28-52)
Max Curran (19-43-62) Miles Cooper (21-29-50)
Brandon Whynott (23-29-52) Reid Andresen (6-39-45)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
Power Play - 16.2% (32-for-198) Power Play - 22.6% (54-for-239)
Penalty Kill - 78.7% (170-for-216) Penalty Kill - 80.5% (190-for-236)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025
- Hood Fabulous for Giants with 46 Saves in 3-2 OT Loss to Tri-City - Vancouver Giants
- Unsung Heroes Shine as Chiefs Dominate Wild Before Sell-Out Crowd - Spokane Chiefs
- Five Different Winterhawks Score as Team Secures a Point in Victoria - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings Defeat Raiders in Dramatic Affair in Prince Albert - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Smith's Overtime Winner Lifts Americans Over Giants - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Edged Out in Everett - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Preview: Americans at Wild - March 1, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Dunphy Scores Early, But Spokane Scores Five Straight in 5-1 Win Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Cougars Fight Cancer Night a Massive Success, Cats Win Third Straight with 4-2 Victory - Prince George Cougars
- Mistelbacher's Two-Goal Night Gives Broncos OT Win Over Warriors - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Smith's Overtime Winner Lifts Americans Over Giants
- Preview: Americans at Wild - March 1, 2025
- Preview: Americans vs Giants - February 28, 2025
- Americans Host Giants for Fred Meyer/Sunwest Sportswear Pink Ice Night
- Americans Double-Up Chiefs, Secure Weekend Split