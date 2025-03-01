Game Preview: Cougars at Blazers

March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







KAMLOOPS - The Prince George Cougars will try to collect their fourth straight win as they conclude a home and home set with the Kamloops Blazers.

-

When: Saturday, Mar. 1

Puck Drop: 6:00 pm

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Watch: WHL Live

-

Cougars Record: 34-19-4-2 (74 Points / 4th Western Conference / 2nd BC Division)

Cougars Last Game: A 4-2 win over the Kamloops Blazers on Feb. 28

-

Blazers Record: 21-32-4-1 (47 Points / 10th Western Conference / 4th BC Division)

Blazers Last Game: A 4-2 loss to the Cougars on Feb. 28

-

Super Sophomore...

All Terik Parascak does is produce. The Washington Capitals prospect is fresh off a three point performance and was named last night's first star. Parascak leads all Cougar skaters in point this season with 76 (26-50-76) in 55 games played. Parascak enters tonight with seven points in his last five games.

Big Bad Borya is Buzzing...

20-year-old forward Borya Valis is red hot entering tonight's battle against the Blazers. Valis enters tonight with points in four consecutive games, compiling six points in that span. Valis had a goal and assist in the win last night and was named the game's second star.

Scoreboard Watching...

Cougars fans will be very in tuned to what will be going on not just in the Cougars tonight but the Victoria Royals who are playing host to the Portland Winterhawks. The Cougars sit five points behind Victoria for top spot in the BC Division.

In Goal...

After a busy week from Josh Ravensbergen plus the night of travel following the win over Kamloops, it could look like Cooper Michaluk could get back in the Cougar goal this evening. If Michaluk were to get the nod, it would be his first start since Feb. 17 when the Cougars played the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre. If PG were go to back to 'The Berger', it would be his sixth consecutive start.

On the Other Side...

The Blazers enter tonight fighting for their playoff lives. Kamloops enters tonight just three points behind the Seattle Thunderbirds for the 8th and final playoff spot. Kamloops is also chasing the Wenatchee Wild who sit just one point ahead of Kamloops.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.