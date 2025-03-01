Hood Fabulous for Giants with 46 Saves in 3-2 OT Loss to Tri-City

March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants' Maxim Muranov in action

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: John Keller) Vancouver Giants' Maxim Muranov in action(Vancouver Giants, Credit: John Keller)

Kennewick, WA - Vancouver Giants goaltender Burke Hood was the story of Friday's contest with the Tri-City Americans, delivering yet another fantastic performance with 46 saves - including 25 in the third period alone - as the Giants grabbed a point in a 3-2 overtime loss.

The defeat drops Vancouver's record this season to 28-23-8-0, while Tri-City moves one point clear of the Giants with a record of 30-23-4-1.

The Giants had a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes on Friday, but the Americans came out flying in the third and eventually tied the game on a late power play. Jackson Smith netted the game-winner with 24.7 seconds left in the 3-on-3 overtime.

Jaden Lipinski scored both of Vancouver's goals, including one shorthanded.

Jake Sloan had the two regulation goals for the Americans.

GAME SUMMARY

The game was scoreless after 20 minutes, with Vancouver leading in shots on goal 12-11.

The second period continued to be tight, with Vancouver opening the scoring 21 seconds in after an Americans turnover. Max Muranov held the puck in the offensive zone and got the puck to the left circle to Tyler Thorpe, who was stopped by goaltender Lukas Matecha, but was able to get the rebound in front of the net to Lipinski, who shovelled it home.

A few minutes later, Sloan would get the equalizer for the Americans.

Midway through the period, Lipinski was sprung for a shorthanded breakaway by Colton Roberts, where he chipped the puck top shelf over the glove to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

The third period was all Tri-City, as they hemmed the Giants in their own zone shift after shift.

They fired 26 shots on net in the third period, and after the Giants took an offensive zone penalty, Tri-City found the equalizer on a deflection in front from Sloan with 5:52 remaining in regulation.

Vancouver had most of the possession and most of the chances in the overtime, but Smith would eventually get the puck on and create a 2-on-1, where he ripped it home from the left circle to end the game.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 12/12/6/3 = 33 | TC - 11/10/26/2 = 49

PP: VAN- 0/2 | TC - 1/3

Face-Offs: VAN - 26 | TC - 31

3 STARS

1st: TC - Jake Sloan - 2G, 7 SOG, +2

2nd: VAN - Burke Hood - 46 Saves on 49 Shots

3rd: TC - Jackson Smith - OT Winner, 3 SOG, +1

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (46 saves / 49 shots)

Tri-City: WIN - Lukas Matecha (31 saves / 33 shots)

UPCOMING

Date Opponent Time Location

Saturday, March 1 Everett 6:05 PM PST Angel of the Winds Arena

Sunday, March 2 Wenatchee 4:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

Saturday, March 8 Kamloops 6:00 PM PST Sandman Centre

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.