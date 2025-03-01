Smith's Overtime Winner Lifts Americans Over Giants

March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Jackson Smith's third goal of the season came with 25 seconds in overtime as the Tri-City Americans (30-23-4-1) battled back from a 2-1 deficit through two periods for a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Giants (28-23-8-0) Friday night.

A scoreless first period saw the Giants outshoot the Americans 12-11, which included Tri-City killing off a kneeing penalty to Carter MacAdams.

The second period didn't start well for the Americans as Vancouver took the lead just 21 seconds in. Brandon Whynott went to flip the puck out of his zone but fanned on the attempt.

The puck was picked off by Maxim Muranov and he had a short two-on-one with Tyler Thorpe. He passed the puck off to Thorpe who was denied by the right pad of Lukas Matecha, but Thorpe got his own rebound and worked it to the slot for Jaden Lipinski.

He made no mistake on a one timer, blasting it past Matecha to open the scoring.

Tri-City answered back just four minutes later. After Austin Zemlak broke up a four-on-two rush for the Giants with a great poke check, the Americans took off on a two-on-one rush. Max Curran skated down the left wing before passing off to Jake Sloan, and Sloan got his own rebound past Burke Hood to tie the game at one.

Later in the second period Muranov was called on back-to-back penalties, giving the Americans a lengthy power play sequence. Toward the end of it, it was the Giants taking advantage.

After a turnover at the Giants blue line Lipinski took a breakaway pass and beat Matecha over the glove for a shorthanded goal, restoring Vancouver's lead with 7:43 remaining in the second period.

The Americans went to the locker room trailing 2-1 and Vancouver leading 24-21 on the shot clock.

The third period was one of the best 20 minute stretches the Americans have had this season as they heavily out shot, out chanced and out played the Giants. Hood was standing on his head in the Giants crease, keeping his team ahead 2-1 despite being under siege.

Late in the game, and on the power play, Tri-City finally broke through. Curran had the puck at the bottom of the right faceoff circle and quickly snapped a pass toward the back post. Sloan was able to chop at the puck and ramp it over the blocker of Hood, tying the game with 5:24 left in regulation.

Not long after the goal the Americans penalty kill went to work as Charlie Elick was called for boarding with 4:38 remaining, but Tri-City didn't even allow a shot on net as the game went to overtime.

Vancouver had control of the puck for the majority of overtime, but it was a defense play by Sloan that led to the winning goal.

The Giants worked the puck to the front of the Americans net, but from his knees Sloan was able to sweep the puck off the stick of Ryan Lin and send Smith off on an odd man rush with Savin Virk.

Smith skated into the left circle before firing a low shot past the glove of Hood to end the game with his third game-winning goal of the year.

Tri-City continues their busy weekend as they're on the road to meet the Wenatchee Wild (20-30-7-1) Saturday night.

Announced attendance was 5,591.

