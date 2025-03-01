Five Different Winterhawks Score as Team Secures a Point in Victoria

The Portland Winterhawks surged back from an early game deficit and took the Victoria Royals to overtime before dropping the game 6-5 in the bonus period. Max Pšenička scored his first career Western Hockey League goal and 11 different players recorded a point for Portland on Friday night.

Game #58: Portland (5) at Victoria (6) - OT

SOG: POR (42) - VIC (39)

PP: POR (1/1) - VIC (2/3)

Saves: Ondřej Štěbeták (33) - Jayden Kraus (23) and Johnny Hicks (14)

SCORING:

VIC - Teydon Trembecky (39) from Justin Kipkie and Cole Reschny

VIC - Teydon Trembecky (40) from Cole Reschny and Nate Misskey

POR - Alex Weiermair (18) from Ryan Miller and Ryder Thompson

VIC - Keaton Verhoeff (17) from Brayden Boehm and Nate Misskey (power play)

POR - Max Pšenička (1) from Kayd Ruedig and Joel Plante (power play)

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (30) from Kyle Chyzowski

POR - Carter Sotheran (4) from Griffin Darby

VIC - Teydon Trembecky (41) from Cole Reschny and Brandon Lisowsky (power play)

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (39) from Diego Buttazzoni and Tyson Jugnauth

VIC - Keaton Verhoeff (18) from Cole Reschny and Teydon Trembecky (6-on-5)

VIC - Brandon Lisowsky (37) from Justin Kipkie (overtime)

GAME SUMMARY:

Victoria's leading goal getter Teydon Trembecky wasted little time giving the Royals a lead on home ice. He scored his 39th and 40th goals of the campaign, both on rebounds, to put Victoria up 2-0 in the first period. Just under two minutes later, Alex Weiermair jetted up the ice in transition and cashed in on his 18th goal of the year to bring Portland within a goal. But before the period's end, Keaton Verhoeff tucked in a power play goal to make it a 3-1 score at the first intermission.

Portland dominated the second period and outshot the Royals 14-to-5. The Hawks scored the lone goal in the period as Max Pšenička fired a one-time shot off two Victoria Royal skaters to respond on the power play and net his first career Western Hockey League goal. Thanks to the power play tally, the game went to the second intermission with a 3-2 score.

The Winterhawks opened the third period with chaos, scoring twice in the first two minutes to chase starting goaltender Jayden Kraus from the crease. Diego Buttazzoni and Carter Sotheran tracked in shots to give Portland its first lead of the hockey game at 4-3 early in the third period. Victoria scored on the power play in the 12th minute courtesy of another Trembecky goal, his third hat trick of the year, to make it a 4-4 game. Portland captain Kyle Chyzowski cleaned up a rebound inside three minutes to go to give the Hawks yet another lead, only to see Verhoeff tie the game up with 48 seconds left in regulation during a 6-on-5 situation. Reschny centered the puck from behind the net to pick up his fourth assist of the night.

In overtime, the Winterhawks registered two shots on goal and Ondřej Štěbeták made a dazzling save, but Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Brandon Lisowsky got free on the right wing for a stretch pass breakaway, and he buried it glove side on Štěbeták to earn the 6-5 win and maintain a seven-point lead in the B.C. Division.

With the point tonight and Wenatchee's regulation loss in Spokane, the Winterhawks magic number for clinching postseason berth lowers to three, giving them a chance to clinch a spot with some additional help as early as tomorrow.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks wrap up their regular-season series with the Royals tomorrow for a 6:05 p.m. PST puck drop before heading back to the Rose City for three home games next week.

