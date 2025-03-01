Whitehead Scores in 250th WHL Game in 5-1 Loss to Hurricanes

Regina, Sask. - The Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the Regina Pats 5-1 on Saturday at the Brandt Centre.

The Hurricanes held a 2-1 lead after two periods of play before scoring three times in the third, with two goals 51 seconds apart on the power play.

Braxton Whitehead got Regina on the board with a second-period goal. Ewan Huet made 29 saves on 34 shots in the loss.

The Pats dawned a unique fan-designed jersey by Zachary Wellman tonight against the Hurricanes as part of the #CHLJerseyContest presented by Real Canadian Superstore. The jerseys were auctioned off after the game with 100% of proceeds go to President's Choice Children's Charity to help feed one million kids each year. The total number raised was $6,590.

FINAL SCORE: Hurricanes 5, Pats 1

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Hurricanes at 10:42 - Chase Peterson (3), assisted by Logan McCutcheon // The Hurricanes stole the puck in the neutral zone and broke in on a four-on-one with McCutcheon finding Peterson with a centering pass that he deposited past Huet to make it 1-0 Hurricanes midway through the opening period.

Second Period

2-0: Hurricanes at 4:45 - Leo Braillard (24), assisted by Shane Smith & Brayden Yager // Smith got a pass to Braillard and he beat Huet high to his glove hand to make it 2-0 Hurricanes.

2-1: Pats at 15:07 - Braxton Whitehead (8), assisted by Julien Maze & Jace Egland // Whitehead received a pass on his backhand and as he skated through the slot his shot wa blocked but he picked up the rebound and put it past Cleaver to get the Pats on the board down 2-1.

Third Period

3-1: Hurricanes at 4:47 - Tristan Doyle (5), assisted by Logan McCutcheon & Shane Smith (5-on-3) // The puck got to Doyle at the right point, and he skated into the slot and sent a shot that redirected off Huet's shoulder and in to give the visitors a 3-1 lead with a two-man advantage.

4-1: Hurricanes at 5:38 - Brayden Edwards (27), assisted by Brayden Yager & Logan Wormald (PP) // Edwards received a pass in the slot and his shot beat a screened Huet to extend the lead to 4-1.

5-1: Hurricanes at 11:43 - Noah Chadwick (12), assisted by Logan Wormald // Chadwick's point shot eluded Huet to make the score 5-1.

THE STATISTICS

SOG: Regina - 4-10-4-18 | Lethbridge - 11-11-12-34

PP: Regina - 0/2 | Lethbridge - 2/6

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Ewan Huet (28 saves / 33 shots)

Lethbridge: Koen Cleaver (17 saves / 18 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Logan McCutcheon (2A) - Hurricanes

Second: Shane Smith (2A) - Hurricanes

Third: Braxton Whitehead (1G) - Pats

JUST NOTES

Braxton Whitehead ended the Pats shutout streak with his eighth goal of the season. Whitehead also dressed in his 250th WHL game, becoming the 25th player in franchise history to play 250 games. The Pats finish the season series 0-3-1-0 versus the Hurricanes. Regina fell to 15-37-5-2 while the Hurricanes improved to 38-19-2-2.

COMING UP

The Pats next game is on Tuesday, March 4th where they travel to the Art Hauser Centre to face the hometown Prince Albert Raiders.

