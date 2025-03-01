Game Day Hub: March 1 at Victoria

March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks take on the Victoria Royals for their final meeting in the regular season as the puck is set to drop on at 6:05 p.m. PST tonight at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Center.

Puck Drop: 6:05 p.m. PT

Venue: Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena - Victoria, BC.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks visited the Victoria Royals in the first game of their double header last night and forced overtime against the B.C. Division-leading Royals. Five different Winterhawks scored and 11 different Hawks registered a point as Portland battled back from a two-goal deficit to eventually hold multiple late leads. Kyle Chyzowski and Diego Buttazzoni each finished with a goal and an assist in the 6-5 overtime loss and Max Pšenička scored his first career WHL goal. On Victoria's side, linemates Teydon Trembecky (3G, A) and Cole Reschny (4A) paced all skaters with four points and Keaton Verhoeff netted two goals in the contest, including the tying marker with 48 seconds to play in regulation. After a back-and-forth overtime period, Brandon Lisowsky banged in the overtime winning goal to give Victoria its 35th win of the season.

The Magic Number is Down to Three...

for Portland to clinch berth into the 2025 WHL Playoffs. The Winterhawks will punch their ticket to the postseason for the 14th consecutive year with a win tonight AND a loss of any kind by Wenatchee OR an overtime or shootout loss tonight AND a regulation loss by Wenatchee. If either of those scenarios happen tonight, the Winterhawks will be postseason bound.

Heading into the night's match-up, the Hawks currently hold the fifth seed in the West with both the Tri-City Americans and the Vancouver Giants creeping up in the standings. If playoffs began right now, Portland would be entering a "rematch" scenario with the Prince George Cougars, who they met in the third round of the 2024 WHL Playoffs last spring. The Hawks knocked out the Cougars by a series score of 4-2.

Final Canadian Stop & Back-to-Back Battles

The Hawks play their final, Canadian road game tonight in Victoria. The team has found success in its time north of the border, as it's posted a 6-2-1-0 record on the season playing in the British Columbia. The Hawks have scored 41 goals in those nine games, which averages to over four-and-a-half goals per contest.

In 23 back-to-back games played so far, Portland has had a complete sweep of nine, has split a win and a loss in eleven, and has lost both in only three, while scoring a total of 195 goals.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks and Victoria Royals match up tonight for the final time during the regular season. Prior to last night's game, the two clubs last met in Portland on Feb 1, where Victoria netted two third-period goals for a come-from-behind 2-1 win. Portland hosted Victoria for its home opener on Oct 4, as Ryan Miller tallied two goals and Kyle Chyzowski handed out four assists to help the Hawks beat the Royals 5-3. Portland has a chance to win the season series with a win tonight.

Western Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

