Oil Kings Defeat Raiders in Dramatic Affair in Prince Albert

March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Prince Albert, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings grabbed a big 5-4 win in Prince Albert on Friday night over the Raiders in a game that had it all.

Edmonton outshot the Raiders 41-32 in the game, and a total of 67 penalty minutes were handed out in the game that certainly had a playoff feel to it.

Prince Albert opened the scoring in this one with a Lukas Dragicevic shot at the 5:14 mark of the period.

In the second though, the temperature turned up in the game as the Oil Kings tied the game on a Gracyn Sawchyn powerplay goal 1:45 into the period. The Oil Kings grabbed a 2-1 lead at the 12:44 mark of the period with another powerplay goal, this time from Miroslav Holinka. The Raiders responded less than two minutes later though as Justice Christensen tied the game 2-2. Prince Albert regained the lead courtesy of Aiden Oiring with 55 seconds to go in the period, however that didn't last long as Marshall Finnie scored for Edmonton with 19 seconds to go in the second to make it a 3-3 game, setting things up for a wild finish in Prince Albert.

Nobody was able to score in the third until the 14:04 mark of the frame when Cole Miller one-timed a shot passed Dimitri Fortin off a faceoff play to make it 4-3 Oil Kings, a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the way. Adam Jecho made it 5-3 with just under three minutes to play to give the Oil Kings some cushion before the Raiders added one more to make things interesting late as Lukas Dragicevic got his second of the night.

The Raiders pushed late but were unable to find the equalizer as Ethan Simcoe made a few big saves late for Edmonton stopping 28 shots overall.

The Oil Kings powerplay was massive, going 3-for-7 while the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

Edmonton is now 33-22-2-2 on the season and visit Saskatoon on Sunday for the final game of the road trip.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.