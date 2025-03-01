Borya Valis Signs Three-Year Entry-Level Contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs

March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are thrilled to announce that 20-year-old forward Borya Valis ('04) has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Valis has been a dynamic force for the Cougars this season, playing a crucial role in the team's success. The Denver, CO native has been nothing short of spectacular, tallying 73 points (29G-44A) in just 57 games. His impressive offensive output has etched his name in franchise history, making him the Cougars' all-time single-season point leader among American-born skaters.

"I want to thank my family, billet families, coaches, Gold Star Hockey, my teammates, and friends for all of their support and their help throughout my life," said Valis. "This is a dream come true."

Valis was a key acquisition for the Cougars, joining the club near the 2023-24 trade deadline under General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb. From the moment he donned Cougar colors, Valis made an immediate impact, showcasing his skill, work ethic, and leadership. Over his 89-game tenure with Prince George, he has amassed an impressive 110 points (42G-68A).

"Val has earned this contract," said Lamb. "He came here with a mindset to get better every day and have an open mindset on trusting the process and coaching. He's a great example of what it takes to be a pro. I'm very proud of Val on his accomplishment and I'm excited about what his promising future holds."

Valis and the Cougars are back in action tonight as they hit the road to face the Kamloops Blazers. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. as the team continues its push toward the postseason.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.