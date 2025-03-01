Rockets Begin First Leg Of Alberta Tour With Stops In Red Deer And Calgary

March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Jacob Henderson of the Kelowna Rockets

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Jacob Henderson of the Kelowna Rockets(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

Following a pair of games in Prince George against the Cougars, the Rockets made their way to Alberta and will kick off a five game Alberta road trip on Saturday, March 1st in Red Deer and Sunday, March 2nd against the Calgary Hitmen.

Kelowna comes into the game having lost both games in Prince George by 5-2 scores. Jacob Henderson scored his first career WHL goal in the loss on Wednesday.

REBELS

Prior to a 2-1 shootout victory over Calgary, Red Deer had lost two straight. A 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Family Day Monday and a 3-2 overtime defeat at the hands of the Saskatoon Blades on February 21st. The Rebels are currently in the middle of a seven-game home stands which finishes on March 8th against Swift Current.

HITMEN

The Hitmen are one of the top teams in the Central Division as well as the Eastern Conference with a 38-15-3-2 record heading into their Friday night matchup with Red Deer. Calgary has won five consecutive games which included a 3-0 shutout victory over the Swift Current Broncos.

ROCKETS ROSTER AND INJURY UPDATE

The Kelowna Rockets have three players out for the remainder of the season due to injury. Tij Iginla is out following successful hip surgery while Max Graham underwent successful knee surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season as well.

Michael Cicek will also miss the remaining regular season games after he underwent successful surgery to repair a laceration to his left forearm. Carter Kowalyk is also day-to-day with a upper body injury.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Jacob Henderson scored his first WHL goal in the Rockets 5-2 defeat to the Cougars on Wednesday.

Owen Folstrom will make his return to his hometown on Sunday when the Rockets are in Calgary to face the Hitmen. The 16-year-old forward grew up going to the Saddledome and will now get the chance to suit up in front of friends and family in his hometown for the first time at the major junior level.

REBELS TO WATCH

Brett Calhoon will potentially get the chance to face off against his old team after joining the Rebels in January. The 19-year-old forward has played in 13 games for the Rebels heading into Friday night and has scored three goals and seven points.

Kalan Lind is a second-round pick of the Nashville Predators in the 2023 NHL Draft. In 25 games this season, the 19-year-old forward has seven goals and 16 points.

HITMEN TO WATCH

Oliver Tulk is one of the league's highest point getters as the 19-year-old forward from Gibson, B.C. has 36 goals and 57 assists for 93 points in 58 games. He also holds a +39 this season.

Carter Yakemchuk is a first-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2024 and has been at a point-per-game pace this season with 46 points in 46 games from the Hitmen's backend.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

VS RD

Kelowna and Red Deer's most recent matchup was November 4th, 2023, at Prospera Place. Jake Pilon stopped 36 of 39 shots but current teammate Rhett Stoesser made 26 saves for the victory.

VS CGY

The Rockets and Hitmen last met in a 7-6 barnburner on December 30th, 2023. Oliver Tulk had a goal and three assists while the Rockets were led by Gabriel Szturc, who had four points, and Andrew Cristall who finished with a hat trick and added two assists.

SEASON RECORD

VS RD

Mar. 1 at RD - @ 6:00 PM

VS CGY

Mar. 2 at CGY - @ 1:00 PM

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Click here to download RocketFAN on Google Play

Click here to download RocketFAN on the App Store

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Six and twelve game Mini Packs for the Kelowna Rockets season are now on sale through Select Your Tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.