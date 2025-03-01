Dunphy Scores Early, But Spokane Scores Five Straight in 5-1 Win Friday

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild blue line blasted its way onto the scoreboard early in Friday's Western Hockey League road contest against the Spokane Chiefs, with both teams in a race for playoff position as the 2024-25 regular season starts to wind down. Spokane raced away late for a 5-1 win over the Wild at Spokane Arena, keeping pace with the Everett Silvertips in the race for the WHL's regular-season title.

At 7:14 of the first period, Brendan Dunphy hammered a one-timer from the right point that hit the net just as Evan Friesen crossed by goaltender Dawson Cowan, giving Wenatchee the early lead. Seven minutes later, however, Chase Harrington snapped a shot from the right edge of the slot to tie the game, following a goal-line chance from Andrew Cristall that bounded out front.

The Chiefs took the lead in the second period, with Brody Gillespie's sharp-angle toss from the right wing hitting the top corner of the net at 10:19. His shot over the back shoulder of Alex Garrett gave Spokane its only lead of the night.

Spokane built on its advantage in the third, starting with Mathis Preston's shot after a handoff from Gillespie in the Wild zone at the 3:09 mark. With Garrett down a stick following a collision at the Wenatchee net, Smyth Rebman slipped one through at 5:16, and the Chiefs' power play registered the game's final goal on a shot from Berkly Catton at the bottom of the right circle with 5:35 to play.

Rebman and Gillespie each had a goal and an assist to lead the Chiefs, while Cristall and Will McIsaac each finished with a pair of assists. Cowan won his league-best 31 st game with 16 saves, as Spokane climbed to 41-17-1-1 on the year. The Everett Silvertips' win against the Seattle Thunderbirds means the Chiefs remain five points back of the WHL lead with eight Spokane games to go, and one game in hand for Everett..

Miles Cooper picked up an assist on Dunphy's goal, putting him within three points of 100 for his WHL career. The Wild stopped three of Spokane's four power plays in the game, Wenatchee's 11 th straight game without allowing multiple power play markers, their longest such stretch of the year. Garrett made 33 saves, taking the loss as the Wild moved to 20-30-7-1 on the year. Seattle's loss keeps the Wild within two points of the Western Conference's final playoff spot, though the Thunderbirds also have one game in hand on Wenatchee.

The Wild make a brief return to home ice Saturday for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game at Town Toyota Center, presented by Confluence Health. Saturday's opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center is scheduled for 6 p.m.

