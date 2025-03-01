Cougars Fight Cancer Night a Massive Success, Cats Win Third Straight with 4-2 Victory

March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE - Cougars Fight Cancer Night was nothing short of a spectacular success. From a Mega 50/50 Jackpot surpassing $126,000-with proceeds benefiting the BC Cancer Foundation-to an emotional and inspiring pre-game ceremony, and capped off with a 4-2 victory over the Kamloops Blazers, it was a night to remember at CN Centre.

GAME SUMMARY

The win extends Prince George's streak to three straight victories as they now shift their focus to a five-game road trip, beginning tomorrow night in Kamloops.

The Cougars wasted no time setting the tone, opening the scoring at 9:31 of the first period thanks to Terik Parascak. They doubled their lead at 15:32, when Viliam Kmec found the back of the net off a brilliant setup from Borya Valis. The Cats controlled the play through 20 minutes, outshooting the Blazers 11-8.

Kamloops responded early in the second, cutting the deficit just 1:13 into the period. However, the Cougars answered right back, restoring their two-goal lead at 9:35, courtesy of Borya Valis, followed by Riley Heidt adding another at 12:45. Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen was rock-solid once again, ensuring the Cougars held a commanding lead heading into the final frame.

The Blazers struck early in the third, scoring on the power play just 44 seconds in, but that was as close as they would get. The Cats locked things down defensively, backed by another stellar performance from Ravensbergen, securing the 4-2 victory and a perfect ending to an unforgettable night.

What's Next?

Next Game: Saturday, March 1 at Kamloops - 6:00 pm

Next Home Game: Friday, March 14 vs. Wenatchee - 7:00 pm

