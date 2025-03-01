Game Preview: Game 62 at Brandon Wheat Kings

March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the fourth and final meeting between the Tigers and Brandon Wheat Kings this season. The Tigers have won two of the three previous meetings. Home ice has been important with the home team winning each game. Gavin McKenna (1G,4A) leads the way for the Tigers with five points in the season series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Brandon 1 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Oct 11 2024)

Medicine Hat 0 @ Brandon 3 (Nov 2 2024)

Brandon 5 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 29 2024)

Previous Game: The Tigers shutout the Regina Pats 2-0 on Friday night at the Brandt Centre. Marcus Pacheco and Oasiz Wiesblatt were the goal scorers for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer had a fantastic game in net for the Tigers. He made 36 saves to pick up his third consecutive shutout.

2024-25 Standings:

40-17-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (22-7-2-0)

Away (18-10-1-1)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (36) Wins - Jordan Switzer (22)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (74) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (106) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.67)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (133) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+47)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 61 - 218 - 28.0%

Penalty Kill: 185 - 236 - 78.4%

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 106 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 86 (8th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 36 (Tied 7th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (2nd)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 18 (Tied 4th)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 74 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 57 (Tied 7th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 24 (5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (Tied 1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 7 (Tied 4th)

First Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (Tied 7th)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 5 (Tied 6th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +47 (2nd)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 133 (2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 22 (Tied 7th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.67 (1st)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.71 (3rd)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 1st)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 5th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 34 Game Point Streak - 74 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 5 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Hunter St. Martin 3 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Jordan Switzer 4 Game Win Streak

Jordan Switzer 3 Game Shutout Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Mathew Ward 250 Career Points 247 Career Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 100 Career Goals 94 Career Goals

Jonas Woo 100 Career Points 99 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 8 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens, Molendyk, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Switzer, Moss

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Gordon-Carroll, Steen

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Brandon Wheat Kings 1 2-1-0-0 32-18-4-3 7-2-1-0

Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 38-15-3-3 7-2-0-1

Kelowna Rockets 1 N/A 17-35-4-2 1-8-0-1

Lethbridge Hurricanes 2 3-3-0-0 37-19-2-2 5-3-1-1

Red Deer Rebels 2 2-4-0-0 22-28-5-2 6-3-1-0

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

Vs Lethbridge 5-1 Win @ Brandon - Sat. Mar 1 6:00 PM (MST)

Vs Edmonton 5-4 Loss Vs Kelowna - Tues. Mar 4 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Kamloops 5-0 Win @ Red Deer - Fri. Mar. 7 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Edmonton 5-3 Win @ Lethbridge - Fri. Mar. 14 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Regina 2-0 Win Vs Red Deer - Sat. Mar 15 7:00 PM (MST)

