Preston Issued Suspension Following Friday's Game vs Wenatchee
March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - Forward Mathis Preston has been issued a suspension under supplemental discipline following Friday's game against Wenatchee. The length of suspension is TBD by the league. Preston will miss tonight's game against Seattle.
