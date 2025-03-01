Preston Issued Suspension Following Friday's Game vs Wenatchee

March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Forward Mathis Preston has been issued a suspension under supplemental discipline following Friday's game against Wenatchee. The length of suspension is TBD by the league. Preston will miss tonight's game against Seattle.

