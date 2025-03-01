Moose Jaw Warriors Announce Return of Kids Camp

March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors are happy to announce that Kids Camp will be returning for another season.

"After we saw such success last year, we are very excited to offer another camp this summer," Warriors General Manager Jason Ripplinger said.

"This is a great opportunity for Warriors players, coaches, and staff to provide quality on and off-ice instruction to minor hockey players to allow them to continue to grow and become better while having fun."

The Moose Jaw Warriors' Kids Camp will run from August 18 - 22, 2025, at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

The camp includes 90 minutes of ice and 45 minutes of dryland training per day with instruction from Warriors players, coaches, and staff.

Qualify for early-bird pricing of $385 plus tax by registering and paying a camp deposit prior to April 1st. Regular pricing for participants registered after April 1st is $425 plus tax.

For more information, contact Elizabeth ([email protected]) or 306-694-5711 ext 2185.

Spaces are limited; register now before the camp is full!

