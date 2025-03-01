Moose Jaw Warriors Announce Return of Kids Camp
March 1, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors are happy to announce that Kids Camp will be returning for another season.
"After we saw such success last year, we are very excited to offer another camp this summer," Warriors General Manager Jason Ripplinger said.
"This is a great opportunity for Warriors players, coaches, and staff to provide quality on and off-ice instruction to minor hockey players to allow them to continue to grow and become better while having fun."
The Moose Jaw Warriors' Kids Camp will run from August 18 - 22, 2025, at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.
The camp includes 90 minutes of ice and 45 minutes of dryland training per day with instruction from Warriors players, coaches, and staff.
Qualify for early-bird pricing of $385 plus tax by registering and paying a camp deposit prior to April 1st. Regular pricing for participants registered after April 1st is $425 plus tax.
For more information, contact Elizabeth ([email protected]) or 306-694-5711 ext 2185.
Spaces are limited; register now before the camp is full!
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025
- Moose Jaw Warriors Announce Return of Kids Camp - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Rockets Begin First Leg Of Alberta Tour With Stops In Red Deer And Calgary - Kelowna Rockets
- Borya Valis Signs Three-Year Entry-Level Contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs - Prince George Cougars
- Game Preview: Game 62 at Brandon Wheat Kings - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Paw Patrol Comes to InnovationPlex as Broncos Host Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Preview: Cougars at Blazers - Prince George Cougars
- Game Day Hub: March 1 at Victoria - Portland Winterhawks
- Hood Fabulous for Giants with 46 Saves in 3-2 OT Loss to Tri-City - Vancouver Giants
- Unsung Heroes Shine as Chiefs Dominate Wild Before Sell-Out Crowd - Spokane Chiefs
- Five Different Winterhawks Score as Team Secures a Point in Victoria - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings Defeat Raiders in Dramatic Affair in Prince Albert - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Smith's Overtime Winner Lifts Americans Over Giants - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Edged Out in Everett - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Preview: Americans at Wild - March 1, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Dunphy Scores Early, But Spokane Scores Five Straight in 5-1 Win Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Cougars Fight Cancer Night a Massive Success, Cats Win Third Straight with 4-2 Victory - Prince George Cougars
- Mistelbacher's Two-Goal Night Gives Broncos OT Win Over Warriors - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.