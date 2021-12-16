True North Health & Wellness Principles Continue to Allow Venue Operation at 100 Percent Capacity
December 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - True North Sports + Entertainment remains committed to ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for all guests and employees at Canada Life Centre and the Burton Cummings Theatre and continues to confer and collaborate with the Province and Manitoba Health as the impacts and spread of COVID-19 variant Omicron are monitored locally.
The Health & Wellness Principles in place at Canada Life Centre and the Burton Cummings Theatre will continue to allow us to welcome guests at 100 percent capacity to Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games and other events.
"We thank all of our guests who have been looking out for one another with diligent mask use at games and events at Canada Life Centre this season," said Kevin Donnelly, Sr. Vice President of Venues & Entertainment. "While there are many aspects of the pandemic we cannot control, we can all play a part in keeping our community safe. In addition to the continued proof of vaccination requirement to enter our venues, mask use will be essential to our ability to continue to gather for Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games and the many concerts and events coming up at our venues."
In response to provincial recommendations, growing COVID case counts and heightened community concern, True North will continue to actively encourage and promote mask use with stringent enforcement for those who do not comply with the rules.
True North reminds guests that masks are required to be worn at all times while inside Canada Life Centre and the Burton Cummings Theatre including during pauses between eating and drinking. Guests are asked to continue being diligent in pulling their masks up after taking a sip or bite.
"Again, mask use has overwhelmingly been embraced and supported at Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games," said Donnelly. "As a reminder for those who are consuming food and beverages, the requirement is to pull masks back up between sips and bites."
True North's Health & Wellness Principles require that all employees and all guests over 12 be double vaccinated to attend events at our venues. While there is currently no timeline to mandate double vaccination for children ages 5 to 11, True North continues to work with the Province to contemplate an appropriate timeline and will ensure ample notice before implementing changes to venue Health & Wellness Principles.
True North's complete Health & Wellness Principles can be accessed at CanadaLifeCentre.ca/HEALTH-WELLNESS.
Tickets are available at WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS and MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. To see the entire Winnipeg Jets 2020-21 season schedule, please visit WinnipegJets.com/SCHEDULE.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2021
- True North Health & Wellness Principles Continue to Allow Venue Operation at 100 Percent Capacity - Manitoba Moose
- Moose Recall Ty Pelton-Byce - Manitoba Moose
- Abbotsford Canucks at Henderson Silver Knights Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Providence Bruins Recall Jeremy Brodeur, Sign Alexis D'Aoust to Professional Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Panthers Assign Spencer Knight to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Florida Panthers Recall Four Players from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Come up Just Short at Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Leivo, Wolves Make It 10 in a Row - Chicago Wolves
- Medical Update: Defenseman Jakub Galvas Cleared from Concussion Protocol - Rockford IceHogs
- Colorado Eagles Recall Defenseman Luke Martin - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Loan Forward Chad Yetman and Goalie Cale Morris to Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Utica-Cleveland Game - Cleveland Monsters
- Dallas Stars Reassign Damiani and Dellandrea to the Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Tonight's Utica-Cleveland Game Postponed - Utica Comets
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Utica-Cleveland Game - AHL
- Springfield signs Kim, Callin to AHL contracts; T-Birds also sign Hayhurst, Vesey to professional tryouts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Poturalski, Drury, Noesen go to Canes; Marino and Lacroix join Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Capitals Recall Brett Leason from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Four Players, Two Coaches Recalled by Preds - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Weekly #9: Jam-Packed Slate of Games Ahead for Hershey - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Defenseman Michael Krutil Joins Czech Republic Ahead of 2021 World Junior Championship - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Return Goaltender Ryan Bednard to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Stingy, Welinski Scores in 2-1 Shootout Win - Stockton Heat
- Canucks Blank Gulls in San Diego, Win 4-0 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Explode for 10 Goals, Down Eagles 10-5 - San Jose Barracuda
- Offense Silent in 4-0 Loss to Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Specialty Teams Drives San Jose to 10-5 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Wrap Up Four-Game Home Stand With 3-0 Loss To Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.