True North Health & Wellness Principles Continue to Allow Venue Operation at 100 Percent Capacity

WINNIPEG - True North Sports + Entertainment remains committed to ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for all guests and employees at Canada Life Centre and the Burton Cummings Theatre and continues to confer and collaborate with the Province and Manitoba Health as the impacts and spread of COVID-19 variant Omicron are monitored locally.

The Health & Wellness Principles in place at Canada Life Centre and the Burton Cummings Theatre will continue to allow us to welcome guests at 100 percent capacity to Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games and other events.

"We thank all of our guests who have been looking out for one another with diligent mask use at games and events at Canada Life Centre this season," said Kevin Donnelly, Sr. Vice President of Venues & Entertainment. "While there are many aspects of the pandemic we cannot control, we can all play a part in keeping our community safe. In addition to the continued proof of vaccination requirement to enter our venues, mask use will be essential to our ability to continue to gather for Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games and the many concerts and events coming up at our venues."

In response to provincial recommendations, growing COVID case counts and heightened community concern, True North will continue to actively encourage and promote mask use with stringent enforcement for those who do not comply with the rules.

True North reminds guests that masks are required to be worn at all times while inside Canada Life Centre and the Burton Cummings Theatre including during pauses between eating and drinking. Guests are asked to continue being diligent in pulling their masks up after taking a sip or bite.

"Again, mask use has overwhelmingly been embraced and supported at Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games," said Donnelly. "As a reminder for those who are consuming food and beverages, the requirement is to pull masks back up between sips and bites."

True North's Health & Wellness Principles require that all employees and all guests over 12 be double vaccinated to attend events at our venues. While there is currently no timeline to mandate double vaccination for children ages 5 to 11, True North continues to work with the Province to contemplate an appropriate timeline and will ensure ample notice before implementing changes to venue Health & Wellness Principles.

True North's complete Health & Wellness Principles can be accessed at CanadaLifeCentre.ca/HEALTH-WELLNESS.

