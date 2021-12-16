Dallas Stars Reassign Damiani and Dellandrea to the Texas Stars
December 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned forwards Riley Damiani and Ty Dellandrea to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Damiani, 21, made his NHL debut on Dec. 14 against St. Louis and recorded a goal (1-0=1) for his first career NHL point. The forward paces Texas in goals (7), assists (11) and points (18) this season. He is also tied for fourth in the AHL and shares first on the team with four power play goals. Winner of the 2021 Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie, Damiani has recorded 54 points (18-36=54) in 58 career regular-season AHL contests, all with Texas.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound native of Mississauga, Ont. was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
Dellandrea, 21, has skated in one NHL game this season, posting three hits and one shot on goal in 10:37 of ice time. Dellandrea ranks fourth on Texas with 12 points (5-7=12) in 18 AHL games this season. He is also tied for fourth with seven assists and shares sixth with five goals. Additionally, the forward shares second on the team with four power play assists and fourth with five power play points (1-4=5).
Dellandrea has recorded five points (3-2=5) in 27 career regular-season NHL games, all with the Stars. Two of his three career NHL goals have come on the power play. Additionally, he has earned 21 points (9-12=21) in 37 career regular-season AHL games.
The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Toronto, Ont. was selected by Dallas in the first round (13th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
