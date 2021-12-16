Four Players, Two Coaches Recalled by Preds

December 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forwards Cody Glass, Rocco Grimaldi, Mathieu Olivier and Cole Smith from Milwaukee. Additionally, Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor and Assistant Coach Scott Ford will serve behind the bench for the Predators in tonight's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The moves come after it was announced yesterday that forwards Mikael Granlund, Ryan Johansen, Matt Luff, Michael McCarron and Philip Tomasino; defenseman Ben Harpur; Head Coach John Hynes; Assistant Coaches Dan Lambert and Todd Richards; and Goaltending Coach Ben Vanderklok were on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

The Admirals have made multiple roster moves as well, recalling forwards Zach Solow and Bobo Carpenter and defenseman Jake McLaughlin from the Florida Everblades of the ECHL and signed forward Tommy Apap to a professional try-out contract.

Solow scored a goal and has 10 penalty minutes in 10 games with the Admirals this season while contributing a pair of assists in four contests with Florida, while Carpenter has tallied seven goals and seven assists in 15 games for the Everblades and skated in seven games with Milwaukee. McLaughlin shows 18 points on one goal and 17 assists in 23 games with the Blades this season.

Apap joins the Admirals from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL where he has a goal and five assists for six points in 20 games in 2021-22. He played four years at Michigan State, serving as team Captain his senior season. During his time in Lansing he accumulated 31 points (17g-14a) and a +10 rating while skating in 127 games.

The Admirals return to the ice on Friday, December 17th when they host the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.