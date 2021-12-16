Poturalski, Drury, Noesen go to Canes; Marino and Lacroix join Wolves

December 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced before Thursday's School-Day Game against Manitoba that they have made five roster moves.

Centers Andrew Poturalski and Jack Drury and right wing Stefan Noesen have been recalled on an emergency basis by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes while the Wolves have recalled forward Kyle Marino from Idaho (ECHL) and signed forward Cedric Lacroix to a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO).

Poturalski is the American Hockey League's reigning Player of the Week after he piled up 10 points (3G, 7A) in three games at Texas to help the Wolves extend their winning streak to nine games. The 27-year-old Williamsville, New York, native paces the AHL in points (34), assists (22) and power-play goals (6) and his 12 goals stand one behind Abbotsford's Sheldon Dries.

Poturalski played in two games for Carolina during the 2016-17 season, but figures to make his first NHL appearance since April 6, 2017, tonight when the the Hurricanes host the Detroit Red Wings.

This game also will serve as Drury's NHL debut. The 21-year-old rookie from Winnetka has scored five goals in his last five games to push his Wolves season totals to seven goals and nine assists in 23 games.

Noesen, an eighth-year pro, has split his seasons between the NHL and AHL. This year, he shares fourth place among AHL scorers with 24 points (10G, 14A). For his career, he owns 31 goals and 23 assists in 205 NHL appearances as well as 50 goals and 68 assists in 177 AHL games.

Marino played in three games for the Wolves before amassing two goals and four assists in 10 games with the Idaho Steelheads. Lacroix posted six goals and six assists in 19 games for the Indy Fuel (ECHL) before being dealt to the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL) on Monday. His father, Daniel, helped the Wolves capture the 2000 Turner Cup.

The Central Division-leading Wolves host second-place Manitoba at 11 a.m. today, then welcome the Milwaukee Admirals to Allstate Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday for Superhero Night. The first 5,000 fans receive a Wolves 2022 Wall Calendar, courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions. For ticket specials, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.