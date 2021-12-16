Providence Bruins Recall Jeremy Brodeur, Sign Alexis D'Aoust to Professional Tryout

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today, December 16, that the team has recalled goaltender Jeremy Brodeur and signed forward Alexis D'Aoust to a professional tryout (PTO).

Brodeur, 25, has appeared in 15 games with the ECHL's Maine Mariners this season, posting a 5-5-2 record with a .911 save percentage and 3.05 goals against average. He has appeared in three career AHL games, all with the Binghamton Devils. Over those three games, Brodeur recorded a .922 save percentage paired with a 2.97 goals against average.

D'Aoust, 25, has skated in 16 games with the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions this season, scoring 10 goals and adding seven assists for 17 points. He has appeared in 110 career AHL games between the Utica Comets, Manitoba Moose, Charlotte Checkers, and Belleville Senators. In those 110 games, D'Aoust has scored 18 goals and added 18 assists for 36 points. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native has also skated in 63 career ECHL games, scoring 30 goals and adding 28 assists for 58 points.

