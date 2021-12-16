Springfield signs Kim, Callin to AHL contracts; T-Birds also sign Hayhurst, Vesey to professional tryouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced that they have signed defenseman Michael Kim and forward Drew Callin to AHL contracts. In addition, the club announced they have signed forwards Jacob Hayhurst and Nolan Vesey to professional tryouts.

Kim, 26, has skated in six games this season for the Thunderbirds after beginning the season by posting six points in 12 games for the Maine Mariners of the ECHL. The Boston College product has skated in 29 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Springfield.

Callin, 26, has skated in three games with the Thunderbirds, recording his first AHL goal in his first AHL game on Dec. 10 against Toronto. In 15 games earlier this season with the ECHL's Worcester Railers, Callin scored 11 points (5g+6a). The Bentley University product has skated in 94 professional games over parts of four pro seasons.

Hayhurst, 24, has recorded 12 points (5g+7a) over 19 games with the Railers this season. A native of Mississauga, Ont., Hayhurst was teammates with Thunderbirds winger Hugh McGing with the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2015-16 before embarking on a four-year collegiate career at R.P.I. (2016-19) and the University of Michigan (2019-20).

Vesey, 26, has registered eight points (3g+5a) in 17 games with Worcester this season. A native of North Reading, Mass., Vesey is the younger brother of New Jersey Devils forward and former Hobey Baker Award winner Jimmy Vesey. Originally a sixth-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2014, the younger Vesey has 25 games of AHL experience with the Bakersfield Condors in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

