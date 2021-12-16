Offense Silent in 4-0 Loss to Abbotsford

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Abbotsford Canucks 4-0 tonight in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs at Pechanga Arena San Diego, ending the Gulls five-game home point streak. Despite the setback, San Diego has earned standings points in five of their last six home games (4-1-1-0) and six of their last nine home contests overall (5-3-1-0).

Olle Eriksson Ek made 24 saves in the setback, ending his two-game home win streak. Eriksson Ek is 4-2-1-0 in his last seven starts with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage,

The San Diego Gulls continue their club record seven-game homestand Friday, Dec. 17 against the Bakersfield Condors Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Brendan Guhle

On how Abbotsford was able to settle into their game:

I felt like we had a lot of good looks. We just didn't capitalize on our chances and that was a big factor in the game.

On the team being unable to score despite the multitude of chances they generated: Absolutely. I don't know how many good scoring chances we had tonight, but I would think it would be our higher average for the season. So, I think we've got to build off that and sharpen us some things defensively.

On if tomorrow will help the team play more cohesively:

Yeah, absolutely. Like we're coming into this weekend full tilt so we know what we've got to do and have gotta get four points this weekend.

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On how Abbotsford was able to settle into the game early on:

Yeah, a couple breakdowns. I thought we had a decent start, couple of breakdowns and then the game got away from us. After that, you know they played really well. We didn't manage the game as well as we [could]. We looked young tonight. A few guys that haven't played for a long time and we felt rust in our team, felt we were out of sync. It's gonna happen in the American League. You got guys moving, guys coming back, guys going and kind of let them play in the third period. I didn't think it was a really good game for us. Missed a lot of scoring chances too. If we could have got a couple goals in the first forty minutes, a lot of ifs and buts tonight.

On playing uphill for the majority of the game:

First shot on net goes in on a breakdown and then kind of give that second one and kind of lack a little bit of, you know, desperation in a couple of plays and they're a good team. I knew and I watched and I told the guys they're fast, they're big, they're going to be coming and they did. Their goalie was really good. I don't think our shooting selection was good. I don't think our overall game, it wasn't a good game for us overall. I don't think the guys meant bad, I just think it didn't work out the way we wanted and showed a lack of maturity in the process of the game.

On their next opponents being very familiar to them:

I think we're gonna have to reset and use tomorrow to still revisit a little bit of what we did. Let's go back to a little bit of more of cohesion from our side, which we didn't have tonight as much as we did. Although, we did have scoring chances that were not as consistent as they have been lately.

