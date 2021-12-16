Panthers Assign Spencer Knight to Charlotte

The Panthers announced today that they have assigned netminder Spencer Knight to Charlotte.

Knight, who was taken 13th overall by Florida in 2019, is in his first full pro season with the Panthers and has posted a 6-4-2 record with a 3.42 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage in 13 games. He made his NHL debut at the end of the 2020-21 campaign and was stellar, winning five of the six games he started - including one in the postseason.

The 20-year-old starred for two seasons at Boston College prior to turning pro, racking up a list of accolades that includes being named Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, Hockey East Player of the Year and a Hobey Baker Award Finalist in 2020-21.

Knight has also represented his country internationally, helping lead the US to a silver medal at the 2019 World Junior Championships and a gold in 2021.

Earlier this week the Panthers claimed goalie Jonas Johansson off of waivers from Colorado, adding a third netminder to the tandem of Knight and Sergei Bobrovsky. Knight now joins a Checkers squad with four other goalies on the roster: Christopher Gibson (who has been injured but recently began skating again), Joey Daccord, Antoine Bibeau and Devan Dubnky (who is on a PTO).

The Checkers have a pair of home games this weekend against the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday and Sunday before breaking for the holidays until a Dec. 31 contest in Texas.

