Florida Panthers Recall Four Players from Charlotte
December 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has recalled forwards Grigori Denisenko and Cole Schwindt and defensemen Matt Kiersted and Chase Priskie from Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.
Denisenko, 21, has appeared in 25 games with Charlotte in 2021-22, registering 16 points (7-9-16). The 5-foot-11, 186-pound native of Novosibirsk, Russia played in seven NHL games with Florida in 2020-21, notching four assists.
Schwindt, 20, has played in 25 games with Charlotte in 2021-22, posting 17 points (9-8-17). The 6-foot-2, 182-pound native of Kitchener, Ontario produced 138 points (55-83-138) over 191 regular season games with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2017-18 to 2019-20.
Kiersted, 23, skated in four games with Florida in 2021-22, recording one assist. He has played in 11 NHL games from 2020-21 to 2021-22, all with Florida. The 6-foot, 181-pound native of Elk River, Minn. has played in 21 games with Charlotte this season, logging 10 points (2-8-10).
Priskie, 25, played in one game with Florida in 2021-22. The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Pembroke Pines, Fla. has skated in 20 games with Charlotte in 2021-22, posting 11 points (2-9-11).
In addition, the Checkers are receiving goaltender Spencer Knight from Florida. Knight, the 13th overall draft choice in 2019, won a gold medal for Team USA at the 2021 World Junior Championship and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the top NCAA hockey player, while playing for Boston College in 2021. In 17 career NHL regular-season games with Florida, he holds a 13-10-4 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and .898 save percentage.
