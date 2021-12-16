Medical Update: Defenseman Jakub Galvas Cleared from Concussion Protocol

Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Defenseman Jakub Galvas has been removed from concussion protocol.

