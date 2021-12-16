Medical Update: Defenseman Jakub Galvas Cleared from Concussion Protocol
December 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Defenseman Jakub Galvas has been removed from concussion protocol.
