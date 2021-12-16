American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Utica-Cleveland Game

American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets, their game scheduled for tonight at Cleveland (AHL Game #355) has been postponed.

The Comets organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

