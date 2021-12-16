American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Utica-Cleveland Game
December 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets, the Monsters game scheduled for TONIGHT, December 16, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Comets in Cleveland has been postponed.
All tickets purchased for tonight's game will be honored for the rescheduled game date that will be announced in the near future. Fans with additional questions may contact the Monsters Ticket Office at (216) 420-0000 for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2021
- Colorado Eagles Recall Defenseman Luke Martin - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Loan Forward Chad Yetman and Goalie Cale Morris to Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Utica-Cleveland Game - Cleveland Monsters
- Dallas Stars Reassign Damiani and Dellandrea to the Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Tonight's Utica-Cleveland Game Postponed - Utica Comets
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Utica-Cleveland Game - AHL
- Springfield signs Kim, Callin to AHL contracts; T-Birds also sign Hayhurst, Vesey to professional tryouts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Poturalski, Drury, Noesen go to Canes; Marino and Lacroix join Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Capitals Recall Brett Leason from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Four Players, Two Coaches Recalled by Preds - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Weekly #9: Jam-Packed Slate of Games Ahead for Hershey - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Defenseman Michael Krutil Joins Czech Republic Ahead of 2021 World Junior Championship - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Return Goaltender Ryan Bednard to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Stingy, Welinski Scores in 2-1 Shootout Win - Stockton Heat
- Canucks Blank Gulls in San Diego, Win 4-0 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Explode for 10 Goals, Down Eagles 10-5 - San Jose Barracuda
- Offense Silent in 4-0 Loss to Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Specialty Teams Drives San Jose to 10-5 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Wrap Up Four-Game Home Stand With 3-0 Loss To Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.