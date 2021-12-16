American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Utica-Cleveland Game

The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Utica Comets, the Monsters game scheduled for TONIGHT, December 16, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Comets in Cleveland has been postponed.

All tickets purchased for tonight's game will be honored for the rescheduled game date that will be announced in the near future. Fans with additional questions may contact the Monsters Ticket Office at (216) 420-0000 for more information.

