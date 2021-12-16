IceHogs Loan Forward Chad Yetman and Goalie Cale Morris to Indy Fuel
December 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today that they have loaned forward Chad Yetman and goaltender Cale Morris to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
Yetman, 21, skated in four games with the IceHogs this season and returns to the Fuel where he is currently third on the team with 14 points (5G, 9A) in 16 games.
Morris, 25, went 1-0-0 with a 1.64 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in two appearances with the IceHogs this season. The Larkspur, Colorado, native made his IceHogs season debut on Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids and earned a 2-1 victory against the Henderson Silver Knights on Dec. 11, making 17 saves. With the Fuel, he is 4-5-2 this season with a 2.79 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.
The IceHogs head South for the weekend as they battle the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar, Park, Texas on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Tune in to all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!
Join the IceHogs on Tuesday, Dec. 21 for a Winning Weekday against the Milwaukee Admirals in the final home game before the Holiday Break! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Jan. 11)! Buy Tickets
Watch and listen to the action this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2021
- Colorado Eagles Recall Defenseman Luke Martin - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Loan Forward Chad Yetman and Goalie Cale Morris to Indy Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Utica-Cleveland Game - Cleveland Monsters
- Dallas Stars Reassign Damiani and Dellandrea to the Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Tonight's Utica-Cleveland Game Postponed - Utica Comets
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Utica-Cleveland Game - AHL
- Springfield signs Kim, Callin to AHL contracts; T-Birds also sign Hayhurst, Vesey to professional tryouts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Poturalski, Drury, Noesen go to Canes; Marino and Lacroix join Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Capitals Recall Brett Leason from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Four Players, Two Coaches Recalled by Preds - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Weekly #9: Jam-Packed Slate of Games Ahead for Hershey - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Defenseman Michael Krutil Joins Czech Republic Ahead of 2021 World Junior Championship - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Return Goaltender Ryan Bednard to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Stingy, Welinski Scores in 2-1 Shootout Win - Stockton Heat
- Canucks Blank Gulls in San Diego, Win 4-0 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Explode for 10 Goals, Down Eagles 10-5 - San Jose Barracuda
- Offense Silent in 4-0 Loss to Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Specialty Teams Drives San Jose to 10-5 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Wrap Up Four-Game Home Stand With 3-0 Loss To Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- IceHogs Loan Forward Chad Yetman and Goalie Cale Morris to Indy Fuel
- IceHogs Defenseman Michael Krutil Joins Czech Republic Ahead of 2021 World Junior Championship
- Reichel, Soderblom and McLaughlin Removed from Protocols
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Feeling Warm and Fuzzy After Record-Setting Teddy Bear Toss; Travel to Texas this Weekend
- Blackhawks Recall Connolly and Entwistle from IceHogs