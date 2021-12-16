IceHogs Loan Forward Chad Yetman and Goalie Cale Morris to Indy Fuel

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that they have loaned forward Chad Yetman and goaltender Cale Morris to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Yetman, 21, skated in four games with the IceHogs this season and returns to the Fuel where he is currently third on the team with 14 points (5G, 9A) in 16 games.

Morris, 25, went 1-0-0 with a 1.64 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in two appearances with the IceHogs this season. The Larkspur, Colorado, native made his IceHogs season debut on Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids and earned a 2-1 victory against the Henderson Silver Knights on Dec. 11, making 17 saves. With the Fuel, he is 4-5-2 this season with a 2.79 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.

The IceHogs head South for the weekend as they battle the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar, Park, Texas on Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Tune in to all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

