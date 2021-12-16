Bears Weekly #9: Jam-Packed Slate of Games Ahead for Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, with three games in three nights this weekend. After returning to the ice following a two-week layoff due to COVID-19 protocol issues, the Bears are in the middle of a stretch of eight games in 12 days from Dec. 11-22, and starting on Friday, the club will play five games in six nights.

TEAM INFO:

Record: 10-7-2-1

Standings Position: 4th in Atlantic

TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Mike Sgarbossa*, Joe Snively (8)

Assists: Joe Snively (12)

Points: Joe Snively (20)

Power Play Goals: Cody Franson, Garrett Pilon, Joe Snively (3)

Shorthanded Goals: Kody Clark, Joe Snively (1)

Plus/Minus: Joe Snively (+11)

Wins: Pheonix Copley (6)

GAA: Zach Fucale (2.80)

SV%: Zach Fucale (.889)

*Currently with Washington Capitals (NHL)

RECENT RESULTS:

Saturday, December 11 : Hershey 3, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2 (OT)

The Hershey Bears returned to action for the first time in two weeks last Saturday, securing a 3-2 overtime win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. After having five games postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues, Hershey played its first game since Nov. 26 and received goals from defensemen Bobby Nardella and Cody Franson in the win. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby provided the overtime winning goal, striking with just 51 seconds left in the extra session to give Hershey the victory. Netminder Pheonix Copley stopped 28 shots to earn the win in goal.

Sunday, December 12: Laval 4, Hershey 2

In the club's first game on home ice since Nov. 24, the Bears dropped a 4-2 decision to the Laval Rocket at GIANT Center. For the first time since Nov. 14, Hershey opened the scoring as Cody Franson struck on the power play at 10:15 of the opening period. Alex Alexyev also scored for Hershey, notching his first goal of the season in the second frame to tie the game, 2-2. Early in the third, Hershey appeared to take a 3-2 lead, but Mike Vecchione's goal was disallowed after video review due to an apparent distinct kicking motion. Rafael Harvey-Pinard would score for Laval at 7:11 on a penalty shot, and he added an insurance marker at 18:26 to earn the Rocket the win. Hershey outshot the Rocket 40-21 in the loss.

Tuesday, December 14: Hershey 4, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1

The Chocolate and White won again at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday, defeating the rival Penguins thanks to a solid team effort. Hershey got goals from Joe Snively, Kody Clark, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, and Matt Moulson, and goaltender Pheonix Copley earned the win in goal with 18 saves. The Bears went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, and forward Mike Vecchione finished with a pair of helpers in the win.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

-Friday, Dec. 17 at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

-Saturday, Dec. 18 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7 p.m.

-Sunday, Dec. 19 vs. Rochester, 5 p.m.

Video Coverage: AHLTV, Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, TV Coverage (Saturday only): WPMT 43.2, available on Comcast 247, Verizon Fios 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon 88

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

WANNA BE LIKE MIKE:

Forward Mike Vecchione returned to the lineup last week after being sidelined by an upper-body injury since Nov. 5. The first-year Bear picked up right where he left off for Hershey, collecting two helpers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 11. He currently owns a six-game assist streak, dating back to Oct. 30. He has posted nine assists in that span, and notched three multi-assist games in that stretch. His assist streak is the longest active mark in the American Hockey League, and he owns a team-high four multi-helper games. Overall, Vecchione has collected 13 points (1g, 12a) in 10 games with the Chocolate and White this season.

SIX FOR SNIVELY:

Forward Joe Snively has continued his hot hand for the Bears, extending his point streak to six games entering this weekend. The forward scored his 8th goal of the season in Tuesday's win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and he ranks first tied for first on the team in goals (8), power play goals (3), and assists (12), while leading the club in shots (59), points (20), and plus/minus (+11). His 20 points through 20 games is only four off of his career-best 24 points, posted during his rookie campaign in 2019-20 over a span of 45 games.

TRENDING UPWARD:

Hershey's penalty kill has been strong since coming out of the two-week pause, going a perfect 10-for-10 over the past three contests. It marks the second time this year Hershey has posted a three-game stretch without allowing a power play goal, with the previous occurrence coming Oct. 17-23. Hershey's penalty kill now ranks 25th in the league at 78.8%. The club has also shown great discipline over the past two games, having to kill just two power plays versus Laval last Sunday, and only three versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday. In both those games Hershey tied a season-low with just six penalty minutes. Since then, Iowa (16.64) has surpassed Hershey (16.60) for the highest average of penalty minutes per game.

WEEKEND PREVIEW:

The Bears visit Springfield on Friday, battling with the Thunderbirds for the third time this season. Hershey lost it's previous matchup at the MassMutual Center, falling in overtime on Nov. 5 by a score of 3-2. The Bears avenged that loss two days later at GIANT Center, scoring a 5-3 win. Springfield is a much different looking team since those games last month due to call-ups by NHL parent club St. Louis, as players such as former Bear Nathan Walker and goaltender Charlie Lindgren have become NHL standouts over the past few weeks. Hershey hosts Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the first time this season on Saturday, and on Sunday the Bears welcome the Rochester Americans to town for the lone time this season. In the previous meeting on Nov. 26 at Rochester, the two teams registered a combined 135 penalty minutes.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears head to Springfield having won back-to-back road games for the first time this season...Forward Garrett Pilon is two points from 100 in his AHL career...Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has tallied points in three straight games (2g, 1a)...Netminder Pheonix Copley has won four of his past five starts...Forward Matt Moulson has collected points in five of his previous six contests, scoring five points (2g, 3a) in that stretch...Hershey re-assigned goaltender Ryan Bednard to South Carolina on Thursday. He did not see any game action with Hershey.

