Bears Return Goaltender Ryan Bednard to Stingrays

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that goaltender Ryan Bednard has been re-assigned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Bednard, 24, has posted a 5-5-0 record in 10 games with the Stingrays this season, registering a 2.44 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage to go along with one shutout. In his past five games, Bednard has led the Stingrays to three wins with a 1.93 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage.

The 6'5", 205-pound netminder appeared in two games with the Syracuse Crunch last season, going 1-1-0 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. In 10 career AHL games with Springfield and Syracuse, Bednard has collected a 5-4-0 record with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Bednard appeared in 68 career games at Bowling Green State University where he posted an overall record of 39-19-8 with seven shutouts.

The Bears return to action on the road on Friday versus the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. from the MassMutual Center. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

