Colorado Eagles Recall Defenseman Luke Martin

December 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transaction.

The following player has been recalled from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:

Pos. Player Team (League)

D Luke Martin Colorado Eagles (AHL)

The Eagles will return to action when they travel to take on the Stockton Heat on Friday, December 17th at 8:00pm MT at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

