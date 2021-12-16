Wolf Stingy, Welinski Scores in 2-1 Shootout Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - Andy Welinski scored the game's first goal and rookie netminder Dustin Wolf made 30 saves then went 2-for-2 in the shootout as the Stockton Heat (16-2-2-1) topped the Bakersfield Condors (6-8-1-3) by a 2-1 final score Wednesday at Stockton Arena.

With the win, the Heat improve to 9-0-2-0 on home ice this season, setting a team record for longest home point streak at 11 games.

Each team struck once in regulation, Welinski scoring the game's first 9:55 into the opening frame, then Bakersfield knotted the score with Vincent Desharnais's second of the season with 4:50 to go in the second.

The teams then played to a scoreless draw through the third period and five-minute overtime, a tie that lasted until Justin Kirkland and Glenn Gawdin each lit the lamp while Wolf slammed the door with a pair of stops in two attempts.

Both teams went scoreless on special teams, the Heat killing Bakersfield's lone power play.

NOTABLE

Andy Welinski's goal was his first of the season and snapped a streak of 30 AHL games without lighting the lamp. It was Stockton's second unassisted score of the season, first since Walker Duehr on October 22 at San Diego. He became the third Heat player in the last two contests to get on the board for the season, joining Ilya Solovyov and Emilio Pettersen.

The Heat have registered at least a point in 16 consecutive starts by Dustin Wolf (14-0-2-0). Wednesday's game was his first AHL shootout.

Stockton's previous-long home point streak record of 10 games was set in the 2015-16 season, the club going 10-0-0-0 in that run.

The Heat have not allowed a power play goal in five consecutive games, going 18-for-18 in that span. Stockton has killed 36 of the last 37 opposing man-advantages.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-5

STK PK - 1-for-1

THREE STARS

First - Dustin Wolf (30 svs, 2 SO svs)

Second - Andy Welinski (1g)

Third - Ilya Konovalov (35 svs)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (30 saves on 31 shots faced, 2 shootout saves on 2 attempts)

SOL - Ilya Konovalov (35 saves on 36 shots faced, 0 shootout saves on 2 attempts)

UP NEXT

The Heat host Colorado Friday and Saturday with the annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 18 at 6 p.m.

