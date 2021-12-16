Moose Recall Ty Pelton-Byce

December 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Ty Pelton-Byce from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Ty Pelton-Byce

Forward

Born April 14, 1997 -- Madison, Wis.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L

Pelton-Byce, 24, has nine points (3G, 6A) in 17 games with Newfoundland this season. The forward made his professional debut with the Moose during the 2020-21 campaign, accumulating two points (1G, 1A) in 11 games. Prior to turning pro, the Madison, Wis. product played for the University of Wisconsin where he recorded 31 points (12G, 19A) in 24 games last season. Pelton-Byce totalled 88 points (32G, 56A) in 122 games during his NCAA career with Wisconsin and Harvard.

The Moose face off against the Wolves in Chicago this morning. Puck drop is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. Catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and AHLTV.com.

2021-22 Manitoba Moose Seat Packages are available for purchase now. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.