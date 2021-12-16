Moose Recall Ty Pelton-Byce
December 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Ty Pelton-Byce from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.
Ty Pelton-Byce
Forward
Born April 14, 1997 -- Madison, Wis.
Height 6.02 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L
Pelton-Byce, 24, has nine points (3G, 6A) in 17 games with Newfoundland this season. The forward made his professional debut with the Moose during the 2020-21 campaign, accumulating two points (1G, 1A) in 11 games. Prior to turning pro, the Madison, Wis. product played for the University of Wisconsin where he recorded 31 points (12G, 19A) in 24 games last season. Pelton-Byce totalled 88 points (32G, 56A) in 122 games during his NCAA career with Wisconsin and Harvard.
The Moose face off against the Wolves in Chicago this morning. Puck drop is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. Catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and AHLTV.com.
