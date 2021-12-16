Barracuda Explode for 10 Goals, Down Eagles 10-5

San Jose, CA- The San Jose Barracuda (8-11-1-0) cashed in a franchise-high 10 times against the Colorado Eagles (10-9-1-2 ) en-route to a 10-5 win on Wednesday night at the SAP Center. The Barracuda finished their homestand with a 2-1 record and are now 3-0-1-0 against the Eagles this year.

- The Barracuda scored two shorthanded goals, marking the fifth time in franchise history in which they've done that. The team has now scored three shorthanded goals in the last two games.

- The 10 goals for and 15 combined goals were the most ever scored in a game that the Barracuda have been involved in.

- The five second-period goals were the most by San Jose the this year, and matched the most scored in a period by the Barracuda in franchise history.

- Evander Kane recorded four points (1+3=4), finishing as the game's first star. Kane now has five points (1+4=5) in three games played with the Barracuda.

- Ryan Merkley recorded his first three-point (0+3=3) game of his career. The second-year defenseman now has 14 points (1+13=14) in 17 games played this season and has already surpassed his rookie point totals in 14 fewer games.

- Nick Merkley had two goals and an assist in the third period. It was his first points in four games and his first goal in eight. Merkley now has 13 points (5+8=13) in 14 games played this year.

- Joachim Blichfeld netted a goal and a power-play assist and now has four points over his last two games (1+3=4).

- Patrick Holway recorded his first AHL point with an assist on Blichfeld's goal. The rookie d-man signed a PTO on Saturday.

- Adam Raska netted a shorthanded goal, his second goal in his last three games. The rookie forward also added an assist for his first two-point game of his career.

- Jeff Viel ripped in his first two goals of the year, including the team's 10th of the game.

- Jaycob Megna recorded his first goal on the year. The Captain has six points (1+5=6) in 17 games played this season.

- Cole Moberg also snapped in his first of year, coming shorthanded in the second period.

- Krystof Hrabik scored his first AHL goal, also on the power-play. The rookie has three points (1+2=3) in 13 games played this year.

The Barracuda return to action on Fri. Dec. 17 at 7:00 p.m. against the Ontario Reign at the Toyota Arena.

