Trevin Kozlowski Wins ECHL Community Service Award

Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders goaltender Trevin Kozlowski has been selected as the recipient of the 2021-22 ECHL Community Service Award.

Each ECHL team was given the opportunity to nominate a player for their efforts supporting community and charitable causes during the 2021-22 season. The nominations were voted on by League Office personnel.

A graduate of Army-West Point, Kozlowski was able to connect with the Iowa City VA Medical Center, as well as a local non-profit, Salute to the Fallen, whose mission is to bring awareness and financial assistance to multiple military causes including, Gold Star Families, veteran suicide, PTSD, homelessness, and much more.

"I am extremely honored to receive this award and thank you to the league office, Head Coach Gerry Fleming, President Brian McKenna and everyone in our community for helping to make this possible," Kozlowski said. "It's special to know that my teammates and I were able to make such a positive impact in Eastern Iowa in our first season in the ECHL. As a graduate of Army-West Point, it's especially rewarding to know that my teammates and I were able to impact and assist military personnel in The Corridor, a cause that holds a very special place in my heart."

In early November, the Heartlanders and Kozlowski launched "Trevin's Tickets," an initiative where he donated his two allotted tickets for each home game to any active or retired military. In addition to the ticket donation, the recipients of the tickets were able to meet Kozlowski in a post-game meet and greet. Throughout the season, Kozlowski donated over 50 tickets to over 25 home games, and participated in over 20 post-game meet and greets. The ticket donations continued even when he was recalled to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Kozlowski logged over 50 hours of Community Service and Volunteer hours, nearly leading the team despite spending time in the AHL. The team also plans to have a year-end reception for all of the Trevin's Tickets recipients throughout the year that will give those recipients a chance to connect with fellow military personnel.

It was Kozlowski's flexibility, willingness to embrace the chaos, overall friendly demeanor and his ability to connect with people personally, that ensured the Heartlanders that he would be a great resource for any and all community events throughout the year.

The other nominees for the 2021-22 ECHL Community Service Award were: Pete MacArthur (Adirondack), Malcolm Hayes (Atlanta), John McCarron (Florida), Keoni Texeira (Indy), Loren Ulett (Kansas City), Todd Skirving (Newfoundland), Adam Carlson (Rapid City), Jake Coleman (South Carolina), Adam Smith (Wheeling) and Anthony Repaci (Worcester).

ECHL Community Service Award Winners

2021-22 Trevin Kozlowski, Iowa Heartlanders

2019-20 Connor Doherty, Worcester Railers

2018-19 James Henry, Adirondack Thunder

2017-18 Jeremy Beaudry, Wichita Thunder

2016-17 Mike Embach, Fort Wayne Komets

2015-16 Rob Florentino, Florida Everblades

2014-15 Cal Wild, Brampton Beast

2013-14 Dan Eves, Cincinnati Cyclones

2012-13 Andy Brandt, Gwinnett Gladiators

2011-12 Jason Fredricks, Ontario Reign

2010-11 Chris Frank, Elmira Jackals and Dustin Sproat, Cincinnati Cyclones

