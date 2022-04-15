Steelheads Just Edged by Grizzlies, 4-3

April 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads (36-32-3) fought until the last horn but came up just short in a 4-3 loss to the Utah Grizzlies (41-27-3) on Friday night from Maverik Center.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

After a physical but scoreless first period, the Grizzlies garnered the first two tallies of the second period within the first half of the frame. The Steelheads took advantage of two different situations to answer back within 30 seconds of each other. Forward Will Merchant (11:07 2nd) knocked down a shot and found an open seam for a wide open attempt to kick off the push back followed on the next shift by forward Zach Walker (11:37 2nd) on a wrap-around goal to tie the game, 2-2. The Grizzlies found life with the initial go-ahead tally in the back half of the third period and added one more into an empty net for the 4-2 advantage. Defenseman Mitch Versteeg (EA, 19:17 3rd) pitched in a net-front tally late to give the team a chance, but the Steelheads fell short in the 4-3 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. UTA - Dakota Raabe (hat-trick)

2. UTA - Johnny Walker (goal)

3. UTA - Nate Clurman (two assists)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Zach Walker (F) - 2nd period goal

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Will Merchant: Merchant kicked off the team's scoring in the second period and continued his consistent scoring presence. He now has points in eight of his last 10 games with 11 points (7-4-11).

- Zach Walker: Walker broke a six-game goal drought with his second period strike to earn his 10th goal on the season and now has 22 points.

- Mitch Versteeg: Versteeg earned his second goal of the season in the final minute of the game, joining his first goal on February 12 against Tulsa.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads enter the final game of the regular season still with a chance to make the postseason. Thanks to an overtime win by the Allen Americans paired with the Steelheads' loss on Friday, the Steelheads need to win in any form and get help from the Iowa Heartlanders in the form of a regulation loss for the Americans. Three of the four positions in the Mountain Division have been claimed heading into the final game of the regular season.

ATTENDANCE: 7,277

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads close the regular season against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Apr. 16 at 7:10 p.m. from Maverik Center. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.