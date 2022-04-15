Game Preview: Solar Bears at Greenville Swamp Rabbits: April 15, 2022

April 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (33-29-6-1 / .529) hit the road for the first of their final two games of the 2021-22 regular season, starting tonight when they face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (32-27-6-4 / .536) at 7 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

A win tonight of any kind would move Orlando ahead of Greenville into fourth place in the South Division.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Magic Number for the Solar Bears to secure a berth in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs is six points (earned by Orlando/lost by Greenville); Greenville's Magic Number is five points (earned by Greenville/lost by Orlando); a regulation win tonight for either club would constitute a four-point swing.

Orlando is 2-2-1-1 against Greenville this season; a regulation win tonight would match the Swamp Rabbits in head-to-head points earned for the seven-game regular season series.

Aaron Luchuk leads the Solar Bears in the month of April with eight points (5g-3a) in six games. The forward had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win vs. Jacksonville; his next point will be the 200th of his professional career, with 114 points coming with the Solar Bears, 186 in total in the ECHL and another 13 in the American Hockey League.

Tyler Bird is slated to play in his 200th professional game tonight; 145 games have been played with Orlando; he played 14 games with Greenville during his rookie season of 2018-19.

Andrew McLean was activated from the injured reserve on Thursday and is expected to dress tonight for the Solar Bears for the first time since March 19 at Florida.

Tristin Langan leads Orlando in scoring against the Swamp Rabbits with six points (2g-4a) in six games.

The Solar Bears are 14-2-3-0 when scoring first on home ice.

Tye Felhaber carries a four-game goal/point streak (4g-1a) into tonight's game; his four consecutive games with a goal represents a team-high.

After sweeping a three-game home set with Rapid City last weekend, the Swamp Rabbits fell 2-1 in overtime at Jacksonville on Wednesday; Liam Pecararo leads Greenville in scoring against Orlando with seven points (2g-5a) in five games.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.