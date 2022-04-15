Game Notes: vs Tulsa

April 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







4/15/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rapid City Rush jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and went on to beat the Tulsa Oilers, 5-2, Wednesday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Ryan Zuhlsdorf had three assists, Calder Brooks and Max Coatta each had a goal and an assist and Lukas Parik made 28 saves as Rapid City clinched a playoff berth in the win.

x - CLINCHED: Rapid City became the second team in the Mountain Division to clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Wednesday as they punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The Rush also clinched home ice in the first round of the playoffs as they can finish no lower than second place in the division. In the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, all matchups take place within divisions, with the top seed taking on the fourth seed and the second place-finisher facing the third-place finisher.

MOUNTAIN TOP WITHIN REACH: Entering Friday's game, the Rush sit in second place in the Mountain Division, two points behind division-leading Utah. The Grizzlies' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is two; any combination of two points earned by the Grizzlies or possible points loss by the Rush would give Utah the division crown. For Rapid City to win the Mountain Division, the Rush would either have to win both of their remaining games and have the Grizzlies earn no more than one point, or earn three of four possible remaining points and have Utah lose both of its last two games in regulation.

TULSA'S OUTLOOK: The Oilers currently sit in third place in the Mountain Division, one point ahead of the Idaho Steelheads and Allen Americans, who are tied for fourth. Tulsa's magic number is four; any combination of four points gained by the Oilers or possible points lost by either Idaho or Allen puts Tulsa in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

STREAKING: Calder Brooks had a goal and an assist on Wednesday, which extended his point streak to ten games. Brooks has six goals and six assists during the streak, which is the second-longest for the Rush this season, trailing only an 11-game streak from Ryan Zuhlsdorf.

REINFORCEMENTS: Stephen Baylis was returned to the Rush from the AHL Tucson Roadrunners on Thursday and is expected to be in the lineup on Friday night. Baylis had been in Tucson since March 13 and has played 12 games for the Roadrunners with one assist. In 47 games for the Rush, he has 22 goals and 22 assists.

ODDS AND ENDS: Ryan Zuhlsdorf's three assists on Wednesday gave him a new single-game career-high for both assists and points...Brett Gravelle had his four-game goal-scoring streak snapped on Wednesday but he picked up two assists and pushed his point streak to five.

UP NEXT: The Rush finish the regular season on Saturday night, once again by hosting the Oilers. It's Racing and Rally Night, presented by Neumiller Truck and Auto Body, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.