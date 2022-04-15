Gladiators Gain Crucial Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss
April 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (43-23-4-1) fell to the Florida Everblades (41-20-6-4) in a 3-2 overtime loss on Friday at Hertz Arena. By picking up a point, the Gladiators keep their South Division title hopes alive and now need a regulation win Saturday night to seal the top spot in the division.
First Star: Matteo Gennaro (FLA) - two goals
Second Star: Jake Jaremko (FLA) - goal, assist
Third Star: Xavier Bernard (ATL) - goal
Atlanta jumped ahead in the first period after Gabe Guertler forced a Florida turnover, took the puck the length of the ice, and sent it towards the Everblades net. Parked in front of the blue paint, Sanghoon Shin swatted the disc into the back of the net while getting knocked to the ice to put Atlanta up 1-0 (14:33).
Matteo Gennaro tied the game for Florida in the second period with a backhanded shot (9:07).
The Glads retook the lead later in the second on a power play. Xavier wristed a shot through traffic for his third goal of the season, and Josh McKechney picked up his first professional point with an assist on the play (9:07).
Joe Murdaca was sensational in the second period for Atlanta with 11 saves on 12 Florida shots, including an acrobatic left pad save on Darik Angeli.
In the middle of the third, Florida's Jake Jaremko knocked in a rebound to tie the game at 2-2 (8:39).
Atlanta killed a Florida power play late in the third to force overtime. Two minutes into the extra frame, Matteo Gennaro found the back of the net on a shot that deflected past Murdaca (2:02).
Murdaca finished his night with 27 saves on 30 shots.
The Gladiators meet the Everblades tomorrow at Hertz Arena at 7:00 PM.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 15, 2022
- Rush Edged by Oilers, 1-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Clinch Playoff Spot with Shutout Victory - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Just Edged by Grizzlies, 4-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Cyclones Clinch Playoff Spot - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Falls in Final Road Game of Season in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Clinch Third-Place in the North Division - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Sellout Willis Jersey Retirement, Fall to Walleye in Regulation - Kalamazoo Wings
- Iowa Scores Twice in Third But Allen Wins It in OT, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Struggle to Score in 5-0 Defeat to Trois-Rivières - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Come Back to Defeat Cincinnati in a Shootout - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Surge Past Stingrays, Win 4-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- Stingrays Fall in Season Finale - South Carolina Stingrays
- Christopoulos Shuts out Wings, Walleye Reach 100 Points - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Gain Crucial Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss - Atlanta Gladiators
- Goalie Duel Goes to Fort Wayne, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Solar Bears Dealt Blow to Playoff Hopes in 3-1 Loss to Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Santos' Overtime Winner Puts Mariners in Control of Own Destiny - Maine Mariners
- Gennaro Scores Twice in 3-2 Overtime Triumph - Florida Everblades
- Growlers Bested 2-1 in OT by Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - April 15 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Next to Last Regular Season Game - Utah Grizzlies
- Newfoundland's O'Brien Receives 2021-22 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Greenville Swamp Rabbits: April 15, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Trevin Kozlowski Wins ECHL Community Service Award - Iowa Heartlanders
- Glads Hit Road with Eyes on Division Title - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Plays Final Road Game Tonight at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs Solar Bears - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Iowa's Kozlowski Receives 2021-22 ECHL Community Service Award - ECHL
- Game Day: Must Win Series Continues Tonight in Allen - Allen Americans
- Royals Clash with Thunder in Final Road Game of the Regular Season - Reading Royals
- Lions Hope to Clinch Playoff Spot Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades to Host Gladiators for South Division Showdown - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.