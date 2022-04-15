Gladiators Gain Crucial Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss

ESTERO, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (43-23-4-1) fell to the Florida Everblades (41-20-6-4) in a 3-2 overtime loss on Friday at Hertz Arena. By picking up a point, the Gladiators keep their South Division title hopes alive and now need a regulation win Saturday night to seal the top spot in the division.

First Star: Matteo Gennaro (FLA) - two goals

Second Star: Jake Jaremko (FLA) - goal, assist

Third Star: Xavier Bernard (ATL) - goal

Atlanta jumped ahead in the first period after Gabe Guertler forced a Florida turnover, took the puck the length of the ice, and sent it towards the Everblades net. Parked in front of the blue paint, Sanghoon Shin swatted the disc into the back of the net while getting knocked to the ice to put Atlanta up 1-0 (14:33).

Matteo Gennaro tied the game for Florida in the second period with a backhanded shot (9:07).

The Glads retook the lead later in the second on a power play. Xavier wristed a shot through traffic for his third goal of the season, and Josh McKechney picked up his first professional point with an assist on the play (9:07).

Joe Murdaca was sensational in the second period for Atlanta with 11 saves on 12 Florida shots, including an acrobatic left pad save on Darik Angeli.

In the middle of the third, Florida's Jake Jaremko knocked in a rebound to tie the game at 2-2 (8:39).

Atlanta killed a Florida power play late in the third to force overtime. Two minutes into the extra frame, Matteo Gennaro found the back of the net on a shot that deflected past Murdaca (2:02).

Murdaca finished his night with 27 saves on 30 shots.

The Gladiators meet the Everblades tomorrow at Hertz Arena at 7:00 PM.

