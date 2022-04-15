Newfoundland's O'Brien Receives 2021-22 ECHL Sportsmanship Award
April 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Zach O'Brien of the Newfoundland Growlers is the recipient of the Sportsmanship Award for 2021-22 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
The award is presented annually to the player who is judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.
The ECHL will announce the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as Rookie of the Year on Monday.
TJ Hensick of Toledo finished second, followed by Allen's Chad Costello, Derek Nesbitt of Atlanta and Idaho's A.J. White.
This marks the second time in O'Brien's career that he has received the Sportsmanship Award as he also was the recipient in 2018-19. He joins Jamie Ling (1998-99, 1999-2000 and 2000-01) and Shane Berschbach (2015-16 and 2016-17) as multiple winners of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award.
O'Brien, who was named to the All-ECHL Second Team yesterday, ranks second in the league with 78 points (28g-50a) in 52 games while being assessed just four penalty minutes. He leads the league with 28 power-play points, ranks second with 20 power-play assists and is third with 50 assists
ECHL Sportsmanship Award Winners
2021-22 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2020-21 Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
2019-20 Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel
2018-19 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2017-18 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals
2016-17 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye
2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces
2012-13 Randy Rowe, Toledo Walleye
2011-12 Kevin Ulanski, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Brian Swanson, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Barret Ehgoetz, Cincinnati Cyclones
2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays
2007-08 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2006-07 Derek Nesbitt, Idaho Steelheads
2005-06 Steve Saviano, Florida Everblades
2004-05 Kris Goodjohn, Gwinnett Gladiators
2003-04 Mark Pederson, San Diego Gulls
2002-03 Rejean Stringer, Columbia Inferno
2001-02 Ben Stafford, Trenton Titans
2000-01 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1999-00 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1998-99 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1997-98 Cal Ingraham, Tallahassee Tiger Sharks
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
Images from this story
|
Zach O'Brien of the Newfoundland Growlers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 15, 2022
- Grizzlies Gameday: Next to Last Regular Season Game - Utah Grizzlies
- Newfoundland's O'Brien Receives 2021-22 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Greenville Swamp Rabbits: April 15, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Trevin Kozlowski Wins ECHL Community Service Award - Iowa Heartlanders
- Glads Hit Road with Eyes on Division Title - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Plays Final Road Game Tonight at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs Solar Bears - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Iowa's Kozlowski Receives 2021-22 ECHL Community Service Award - ECHL
- Game Day: Must Win Series Continues Tonight in Allen - Allen Americans
- Royals Clash with Thunder in Final Road Game of the Regular Season - Reading Royals
- Lions Hope to Clinch Playoff Spot Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades to Host Gladiators for South Division Showdown - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.