Newfoundland's O'Brien Receives 2021-22 ECHL Sportsmanship Award

April 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Zach O'Brien of the Newfoundland Growlers

(Newfoundland Growlers) Zach O'Brien of the Newfoundland Growlers(Newfoundland Growlers)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Zach O'Brien of the Newfoundland Growlers is the recipient of the Sportsmanship Award for 2021-22 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The award is presented annually to the player who is judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.

The ECHL will announce the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as Rookie of the Year on Monday.

TJ Hensick of Toledo finished second, followed by Allen's Chad Costello, Derek Nesbitt of Atlanta and Idaho's A.J. White.

This marks the second time in O'Brien's career that he has received the Sportsmanship Award as he also was the recipient in 2018-19. He joins Jamie Ling (1998-99, 1999-2000 and 2000-01) and Shane Berschbach (2015-16 and 2016-17) as multiple winners of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award.

O'Brien, who was named to the All-ECHL Second Team yesterday, ranks second in the league with 78 points (28g-50a) in 52 games while being assessed just four penalty minutes. He leads the league with 28 power-play points, ranks second with 20 power-play assists and is third with 50 assists

ECHL Sportsmanship Award Winners

2021-22 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2020-21 Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

2019-20 Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel

2018-19 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2017-18 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals

2016-17 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces

2012-13 Randy Rowe, Toledo Walleye

2011-12 Kevin Ulanski, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Brian Swanson, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Barret Ehgoetz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays

2007-08 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2006-07 Derek Nesbitt, Idaho Steelheads

2005-06 Steve Saviano, Florida Everblades

2004-05 Kris Goodjohn, Gwinnett Gladiators

2003-04 Mark Pederson, San Diego Gulls

2002-03 Rejean Stringer, Columbia Inferno

2001-02 Ben Stafford, Trenton Titans

2000-01 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1997-98 Cal Ingraham, Tallahassee Tiger Sharks

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.