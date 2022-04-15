ECHL Transactions - April 15
April 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 15, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Tyler Poulsen, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Brandon Kasel, G activated from reserve
Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Jake Kearley, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Colby McAuley, F activated from reserve
Add Chad Costello, F activated from reserve
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve
Delete Jared Bethune, F placed on reserve
Delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/9)
Cincinnati:
Add Patrick Polino, F returned from loan to Rochester
Add Zac Hermann, D activated from reserve
Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F suspended by team
Florida:
Add Joe Pendenza, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Nanne, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)
Fort Wayne:
Add Skylar Garver, G added as EBUG
Delete Jordan Papirny, G loaned to Henderson
Greenville:
Add Liam Pecararo, F activated from reserve
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve
Delete Bradley Lalonde, D placed on reserve
Delete Quin Foreman, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Idaho:
Add Michael Prapavessis, D activated from reserve
Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Chris Van Os-Shaw, F signed contract, transferred from ATO
Add Chase Lang, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Canon Pieper, F activated from reserve
Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Delete Zach Berzolla, D recalled by Hartford
Kansas City:
Add Justin Woods, D activated from reserve
Delete Bailey Conger, F placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add J.D. Greenway, D assigned by Providence
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve
Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Providence by Boston
Newfoundland:
Add Rylan Parenteau, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve
Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve
Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve
Delete Orrin Centazzo, F placed on reserve
Delete Matteo Pietroniro, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Carson Musser, D activated from reserve
Delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add John Albert, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Lowney, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Nicolas Lariviere, F activated from reserve
Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Evan Moyse, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Bo Hanson, D activated from reserve
Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D placed on reserve
Delete Sean Josling, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex D'Orio, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Worcester:
Add Jeremy Forbes Brisebois, G added as EBUG
Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled by NY Islanders
