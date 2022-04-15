ECHL Transactions - April 15

April 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 15, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Tyler Poulsen, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Brandon Kasel, G activated from reserve

Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Jake Kearley, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Colby McAuley, F activated from reserve

Add Chad Costello, F activated from reserve

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve

Delete Jared Bethune, F placed on reserve

Delete J.D. Dudek, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/9)

Cincinnati:

Add Patrick Polino, F returned from loan to Rochester

Add Zac Hermann, D activated from reserve

Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F suspended by team

Florida:

Add Joe Pendenza, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kody McDonald, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Nanne, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Fort Wayne:

Add Skylar Garver, G added as EBUG

Delete Jordan Papirny, G loaned to Henderson

Greenville:

Add Liam Pecararo, F activated from reserve

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve

Delete Bradley Lalonde, D placed on reserve

Delete Quin Foreman, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Idaho:

Add Michael Prapavessis, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chris Van Os-Shaw, F signed contract, transferred from ATO

Add Chase Lang, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Canon Pieper, F activated from reserve

Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Delete Zach Berzolla, D recalled by Hartford

Kansas City:

Add Justin Woods, D activated from reserve

Delete Bailey Conger, F placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add J.D. Greenway, D assigned by Providence

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve

Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Providence by Boston

Newfoundland:

Add Rylan Parenteau, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve

Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve

Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve

Delete Orrin Centazzo, F placed on reserve

Delete Matteo Pietroniro, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Carson Musser, D activated from reserve

Delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Brad Morrison, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add John Albert, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Lowney, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Nicolas Lariviere, F activated from reserve

Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Evan Moyse, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Bo Hanson, D activated from reserve

Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D placed on reserve

Delete Sean Josling, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex D'Orio, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Worcester:

Add Jeremy Forbes Brisebois, G added as EBUG

Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled by NY Islanders

