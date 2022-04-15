Thunder Falls in Final Road Game of Season in KC

INDEPENDENCE, MO (April 15) - Wichita headed to Independence for the final time this season, losing to Kansas City, 3-1, on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Connor Walters added his third goal of the year in the losing effort.

After a scoreless first period, the Mavericks got on the board in the second. Ben Johnson tallied a power play goal at 8:11 for his 23rd of the season. He caught a pass across the goal line and beat Olivier Rodrigue.

At 12:28, Keeghan Howdeshell made it 2-0 when a deflected shot from Anthony DeLuca found its way to him near the left post and he slid it over the line.

Walters connected at 19:07 to cut the lead to 2-1. Carter Johnson caught up to a dump-in and found Walters in the slot for his third of the season.

Early in the third, Mike Lee tallied another power play goal. Howdeshell fired a shot off a defenseman in the slot. Lee put home a loose puck from the right faceoff dot to make it 3-1.

Wichita pulled Rodrigue down the stretch, but Matt Greenfield was too tough in the Kansas City net. The Mavericks appeared to tally an empty-net goal at 19:12, but Reid Perepeluk was called for offside.

Walters has goals in back-to-back games. Carter Johnson has five points in his last three games after adding an assist.

The Thunder ends the season tomorrow night against Kansas City starting at 7:05 p.m.

