Thunder Plays Final Road Game Tonight at Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, plays its final road game of the season tonight with a trip to Independence to face Kansas City.

Tonight is the second of a three-game set this week against the Mavericks and the 14th meeting in the season-series. The Thunder won on Wednesday night over Kansas City, 5-1. With the win, Wichita has won three in a row in the season-series.

All-time, Wichita is 81-55-21 against Kansas City and 39-29-15 on the road in the series against the Mavericks.

Wichita claimed back-to-back wins with a victory on Wednesday night. The last time the Thunder won back-to-back games was February 18 and 19. With a win tonight, it would also be the first three-game winning streak since that same weekend when Wichita won on February 16, 18 and 19. The Thunder have also scored five goals in each of the last two games.

Wichita moves within four points of the Mavericks, sitting in seventh place with 63 points. Kansas City is in sixth place with 67 points.

The Thunder are 4-2-2 this season at Cable Dahmer Arena. Wichita claimed a 5-3 win on March 6 and then took a shootout victory, 3-2, on April 2.

Nick Pastujov leads the Mavericks with 52 points. Marcus Crawford is second with 49 points. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 58 points. Peter Crinella is second with 50 points.

Fandemonium is quickly approaching! Join us for our final game of the regular season on Saturday, April 16 starting at 7:05 p.m. Before the puck drops, players will be recognized on the ice during our annual End of Season Award Ceremony. Prizes and swag will tossed into the stands all game long.

Tickets for our final two home games of the season are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

