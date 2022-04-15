Cyclones Clinch Playoff Spot

Cincinnati, OH - 10,356 fans packed Heritage Bank Center to see the Cyclones grab a playoff-clinching standings point in their 5-4 shootout loss to the Indy Fuel. Despite the score, the Cyclones secured their berth in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs by collecting the point, while the Kalamazoo Wings fell short of doing so in their 3-0 loss to Toledo.

The Cyclones are 36-31-3-1 with 76 points. They can finish either fourth or third in the Central Division standings, pairing them up to face either the Fort Wayne Komets or Toledo Walleye in the opening round.

- Cyclones captain Justin Vaive led by example, scoring twice on the night, including the game's opening goal just 15 seconds in. Vaive chased a rolling puck down the ice and flicked it over the shoulder of Indy's Mitch Gillam for the 1-0 advantage.

- The Fuel retaliated just over six minutes into the first when Seamus Malone broke down the left wing to get a shot past Sean Bonar.

- Josh Passolt scored his first professional goal 7:51 into the second period after redirecting a shot from Sean Allen through Gillam. Passolt joined the 'Clones for their road trip in Canada after finishing out his collegiate tenure at Western Michigan University.

- Vaive helped Cincy double its lead with 1:07 left in the second period, slamming a puck by Gillam for his 22nd goal of the season. Vaive scored twice in a game for the first time since February 12th (also against Indy).

"That crowd says it all right there," said Vaive following Friday's game. "They love winning teams here and we pride ourselves on getting to the playoffs every year and competing for a Kelly Cup."

- Indy entered the third down 3-1, yet found themselves up after scoring three times in less than 10 minutes. After Jared Thomas netted a power play goal to pull the Full within one, Bryan Lemos and Chris Van Os-Shaw scored 26 seconds apart to put Cincinnati on its heels.

- After returning earlier in the day from a two month stint in AHL-Rochester, forward Patrick Polino was able to provide the pivotal goal, thanks to a 5-on-3 opportunity with less than five minutes to play in regulation. Dajon Mingo cranked a shot off the post, but Polino found the secondary chance and managed to beat Gillam for his seventh goal as a Cyclone, tying the game at four with 4:34 left.

- Neither team scored following Polino until the game got into a shootout. The Cyclones had already secured a playoff spot at this point. Darien Craighead and Thomas each scored for Indy in the shootout, helping the Fuel ultimately emerge with the 5-4 final.

- Bonar made 24 saves on the night, while Gillam turned away 39 shots, plus two additional shootout bids from Zack Andrusiak and Jesse Schultz for the win.

With the playoffs clinched, the Cyclones will find out who their opponent will be following the conclusion of the regular season. Cincinnati travels to Indy for the back half of the home-and-home weekend to put a bow on the regular season on the road Saturday night.

