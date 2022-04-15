Glads Hit Road with Eyes on Division Title

ESTERO, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (43-23-3-1) journey south to battle the Florida Everblades (40-20-6-4) in a fight for the South Division title. If Atlanta can pick up more points than Florida on the weekend, the Gladiators will have their first division title since 2013. The Everblades have a slight edge in the season series entering tonight with a 6-3-2-0 record against Atlanta in the previous 11 meetings.

Scouting the Everblades

The Everblades currently hold the top spot in the South Division, along with the tiebreaker against Atlanta. Florida's captain John McCarron leads all Everblades with 70 points (29G-41A), but Blake Winiecki (32G-37A) and Derek Angeli (29G-40A) sit right behind him with 69 points each. Each of those three ranks within top nine of league scoring. Goaltender Parker Gahagen has been stellar and owns the second-best goals-against average in the league at 2.31.

Last Time Out

Atlanta finished up their regular-season home slate with a 5-3 win over the Jacksonville Icemen last Saturday. Eric Neiley lit the lamp in each period and recorded the second Gladiators hat trick of the season. Paul McAvoy tabbed his first professional goal, and Derek Nesbitt also found the back of the net.

Last Meeting

The Gladiators suffered their worst loss of the season last Wednesday when the Everblades grabbed a 7-1 victory at Gas South Arena. Gabe Guertler spoiled Parker Gahagen's shutout bid with a late tally for Atlanta.

Real Deal Neilz

Eric Neiley recorded the second Atlanta hat trick of the season on Apr. 9 against Jacksonville when he tabbed a goal in each period. The effort marked Neiley's second career hat trick with the Gladiators. He also accomplished the feat on Feb. 26, 2020 in South Carolina against the Stingrays.

Colgate Co-Captains Make Professional Debuts

Rookie forwards Paul McAvoy and Josh McKechney both made their pro debuts on Apr. 9 against Jacksonville. The pair played together for five seasons at Colgate University and signed Amateur Tryout agreements with the Belleville Senators but did not see AHL action. In the first period on Saturday, McAvoy netted his first professional goal to put Atlanta up 2-0.

Cardiac Glads

No team has more third-period comebacks than the Gladiators this season. Atlanta is 10-17-1-0 when trailing after the first two frames. Six of the Gladiators' last 13 wins have resulted from a multi-goal comeback. Atlanta also holds a winning mark of 20-16-2-1 when the opposition strikes first.

WHEN: Friday, Apr. 15 at 7:30 PM ET

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Florida Everblades

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

