Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs Solar Bears

SOLAR BEARS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (4-2-0-0) Home: (1-1-0-0) Away: (3-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

March 26, 2022 Greenville 4 at Orlando 3 SO

Next Meeting:

N/A

QUICK BITS

A POINT IS A POINT:

The Swamp Rabbits traveled to Jacksonville on Wednesday night with an opportunity to capture 2 points on the road and put further presser on OrLando in the playoff race. Greenville took the 1-0 lead with a Max Zimmer (19) goal at 14:30, a power-play tally. After the intermission, Ara Nazarian retaliated for the Icemen at 1:46 into the second, a goal that would level the score-line at 1-1. The 1-1 score would hold through the third period and into the sudden-death overtime period. 1:06 into the overtime, Craig Martin gave the Icemen the win, sweeping the winner into the net.

IT'S KINDA POETIC, HUH?:

After starting the season with just 9 wins through their first 30 games, the Swamp Rabbits have climbed back into the season, and after playing catchup to the Solar Bears for a large majority of the season, the Swamp Rabbits now sit ahead of tonight's opponent for the final playoff spot. While the game will not eliminate either side from the postseason, the regulation winner will control its own destiny. A win in regulation for Greenville, and the Swamp Rabbits need just 1 point in two more games this season. A regulation win for Orlando put Greenville into a situation where the remaining games are "must win."

SCOUTING THE SOLAR BEARS:

The Solar Bears enter tonight's game 4-3-2-1 in their last 10 games. The Orlando offense has had its struggles this season, netting just 195 goals (25th/27), while the defense has slotted itself as a middle-of-the-road squad, allowing 3.20 goals per game. The offense bolsters Tristan Langan (15-31-46), the team's leading scorer, who has totaled 6 points (2g, 4a) against the Greenville defense. Brad Barone leads the way in net for the Solar Bears, posting a 23-18-3 record alongside a 2.66 GAA and a 9.20 Save percentage.

KILLIN' IT AT KILLIN' IT:

The league's 5th best penalty kill takes to the ice for the Swamp rabbits side during tonight's game. The special teams unit has allowed just 41 goals on 251 times shorthanded. Over the last 6 games, the Swamp Rabbits penalty kill has allowed just one goal on 18 shorthanded opportunities.

LEAVE IT TO BEAVER:

Former Bemidji State teammates turned Swamp Rabbits wingers Alex Ierullo and Ethan Somoza have dazzled since dawning the Navy and Orange. Ierullo's assist on Max Zimmer's goal on Wednesday night ensured the rookie 4 points (1g, 3a) in his first 4 games of his pro career. Somoza, who saw his incredible point streak snapped at 7 game on Wednesday, has posted 13 points through his first 8 games of his pro career.

ALL KAS NO BRAKES:

11 games in the ECHL does not mean inexperience for Christian Kasastul. The Norwegian defenseman spent most of this season with the Ontario Reign in the AHL, but has returned to the Swamp Rabbits blue line just in time for a playoff push. In four games back, Kasastul has recorded a pair of assists and left countless forwards remembering his hits. Andrew Lord spoke of Kasastul as a "playoff defenseman."

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Depending on how tonight's game against the Solar Bears plays out, the final two games of the season could have drastically different feels. The Swamp Rabbits pack up and head to Norfolk to take on an Admirals side that, despite being eliminated from postseason contention, have caused headaches for teams down the stretch. The Swamp Rabbits are 6-0 against the Admirals this season and have outscored their Virginia-based opposition by a combined score of 30-9.

